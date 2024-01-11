“The guerrilla” is still alive in shark memory

#guerrilla #alive #shark #memory

The successful start experienced by Tiburones de La Guaira in the first seven dates of the round-robin phase, everything indicates that the coastal team has a huge option of advancing to the final series for the second consecutive campaign to go in search of the coveted pennant that It has been elusive for almost four decades, when the Tiburones de La Guaira, champion of the 1985-86 season, better known as “La Guerrilla”.

Oswaldo Guillén, Raúl Pérez Tovar, Norman Carrasco, Gustavo Polidor, Alfredo Pedrique are among the most emblematic players of “La Guerrilla” who were led by the Cuban José Martínez, a fighting team that is still alive in the memory of the fans.

Eaúl Pérez Tovar, Argenis Salazar and Alfredo Pedrique. (Photo: UN Group)

Next February 1 will mark 38 years since the last time the La Guaira club lifted the LVBP champion cup. At this point in January, a good part of the baseball country is waiting for the Sharks to once again be the protagonists of the final series and to vindicate themselves with their thirsty followers.

So today it is very appropriate to remember where he is and what has become of the lives of those glorious champions.

Guillén was precisely part of those Sharks that were proclaimed champions for the last time in the LVBP as designated and shortstop. From February 1, 1986 to today, January 10, 2024, 37 years, 11 months and nine days have passed, almost 1,979 weeks or 13,857 days, according to the calculation given to us by the digital portal es.calcuworld.com.

In that period, only Guillén completed 15 of his 16 seasons as a bigleaguer between 1985 and 2000, he became the first Venezuelan to manage a Major League team, he had a career as a manager at that level for nine seasons from 2004 to 2012, in 2005 he raised the World Series championship cup and was honored as the League’s Manager of the Year.

Those Sharks of 85-86

Led by the Cuban José Martínez, those sharks, like those on this occasion, were classified in fourth place.

From this group of Creoles, Oswaldo Guillén, “Café” Martínez, Alfredo Pedrique, Gustavo Polidor, Argenis Salazar and Luis Mercedes Sánchez managed to earn a career in the Major Leagues.

They dispatched Turks and longhairs

With a record of 32-33 they advanced to the semifinal to face the leaders, Navegantes del Magallanes (37-28) led by Tommy Sandt and managed to win in six games, to advance to the final series against the Leones del Caracas, guided by John Boles.

For the third time in the last four finals, the Sharks were the main protagonists and went in search of the two-time championship and their third crown in the eighties, after obtaining the pennants of 1970-71, 1964-65, 1965-66 and 1968-69 .

Below we offer brief profiles of the players with outstanding participation from those last Sharks who lifted the LVBP monarchs cup:

José Martínez (manager)

He was born in Cárdenas, Cuba, on July 26, 1942.

Leader who spent a good part of his career as an infielder in Venezuelan professional baseball with the clubs La Guaira (1965-66), Acarigua (1968-69), Lara (1969-73) and Caracas (1973-74). He did a brief internship in the Major Leagues in 1969 and 1970 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After retiring as a player, he dedicated himself, since 1975, to the technical aspect of the game as coach of Kansas City at different minor league levels. From 1980 to 1987 he was in the Major Leagues as part of the Royals’ coaching staff. He then served in similar roles with the Chicago Cubs from 1988 to 1994.

In the LVBP he led Tiburones in three competitions between 1985 and 1988, Cardenales (1988-89) and Cabimas in two editions from 1991 to 1993. Before he won three titles in professional baseball in Colombia during the eighties with the Barranquilla clubs and Cartagena (2).

For nineteen years, between 1995 and 2014, he worked as a senior executive of the Atlanta Braves organization, dedicated to the development of talent in Latin America.

He died on October 1, 2014, in Orlando, Florida, USA, at the age of 72.

Butch Benton

He was born in Tampa, Florida, USA, on August 1957 (66 years old).

The receiver reinforced the Sharks twice and was a champion and was a member of the 1984-85 championship team. He helped the Sharks sweep the Tigers in four games of the decisive game by going 5-for-16 for a .313 average.

He played in the LVBP with big league experience. He debuted with the Mets in 1978 and in 1980 he received another brief opportunity with that club. He then played with the Cubs in 1982 and in 1984 he appeared in 31 games with the Cleveland Indians.

Since he retired in the mid-1980s, he has been dedicated to preaching the word of God as a Christian.

Daryl Boston

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, on January 4, 1963 (61 years old)

The left fielder played in the 1985-86 season with the Littoral team. In 7 games of the final series against Caracas he hit .292 (7 for 24) with five RBIs,

He played 11 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees. For his lifetime in MLB he batted .249 with 83 home runs, 278 runs batted in and 378 runs scored.

He also played 8 years in the minor leagues and 2 in the independents.

He currently lives in Chicago and works as first base coach for the White Sox.

Norman Carrasco

He was born in Caracas on August 6, 1962 (61 years old)

It debuted in the 1981-82 season. He played his entire 11-season career with the Sharks. In the 1982-83 edition, the second baseman was Rookie of the Year. In 528 regular season games he had a .268 lifetime average. He attended four finals and won three championship rings

He played in the minor leagues in the United States for nine seasons (1981-89) with branches of the California Angels.

He currently lives in Maracay and works as a minor baseball instructor.

Bryan Clark

He was born on July 12, 1956 in Madera, California, USA.

Left-handed starting pitcher, who played in the 1980-81 and 81-82 seasons with the Navegantes del Magallanes and in the 1982-83, 83-84, 84-85, 85-86 and 89-90 campaigns with the Tiburones de La Guaira .

He performed in 3 finals (1982-83, 84-85 and 85-86). He left a record in this instance of 4-0 with a 1.45 ERA. In seven seasons in the LVBP he started 61 games and left a record of 14 wins, 22 losses and an ERA of 3.79.

He played 8 seasons in MLB in which he wore the shirt of the Seattle Mariners, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays. He left a record of 20 wins, 23 losses and a 4.15 ERA.

He currently lives with his family in California and is not linked to any baseball activity.

Antonio Cordova

He was born in Porlamar on June 7, 1961 (62 years old).

The utility man and catcher debuted in the 1980-81 season and played until the 1985-86 campaign with La Guaira. His last season in the LVBP was in 1985-86.

In the minor leagues he played with the Cubs until 1985 and reached AA. He currently resides in the United States with no ties to baseball.

Andres Espinoza

Born on February 21, 1965 (58 years old)

The utility man (1B, DH, OF) debuted with the Litoral team in the 1985-84 campaign.

In addition to Tiburones, he wore the uniforms of Magallanes and Lara where he said goodbye as a professional in the 1996-97 harvest. His AVE. Lifetime in the LVBP was .230 in 978 at-bats, hitting 13 HRs and producing 99 runs.

In the US, he did not have opportunities in the Big League and played four years in the Minor Leagues between 1984 and 1984.

He won the LVBP Comeback Player of the Year with the Cardinals in the 1989-90 season and helped the Crepusculars lift the club’s first trophy (1990-91). Now he is not linked to baseball

Julio Franco Ruiz

He was born in Caracas on December 15, 1965 (58 years old)

He played 12 seasons of the LVBP with La Guaira, Magallanes, Anzoátegui and Aragua, where he concluded his career in 1994-95. For his lifetime, he was 8-5 overall with a 4.51 ERA in 179.2 innings of work (all in relief).

His time in US baseball was only in the Minor Leagues from 1984 to 1986.

After his farewell as an active player, he dedicated himself to the role of scouting coordinator for various MLB organizations such as the Oakland Athletics and belonged to the coaching staff of Leones del Caracas in 2005-06 and 2014.

Oswaldo Guillén

He was born in Ocumare del Tuy on January 20, 1964 (59 years old)

The shortstop debuted in the LVBP on October 22, 1980. He played 13 seasons with the Litoralenses and won three titles in the 1980s. His lifetime average was .279 with one HR, 117 IC and 198 AC in 1,434 at-bats officers.

He was Most Valuable Player of the last two finals won by the Sharks against Tigres (1984-85) and Leones (1985-86).

Rookie of the Year in 1985 with the White Sox and spent 16 seasons in the MLB with Chicago, Baltimore, Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

In his role as manager, he led the whitelegs for eight seasons and guided them to win the 2005 World Series against the Houston Astros. He was also the manager of the Miami Marlins in 2012. He was honored as American League Manager of the Year in 2005

In addition, he has been a television commentator for various American media after his retirement as a baseball player.

Oswaldo Guillen (Photo: File)Angel Hernandez

He was born in Maracay, Aragua, on September 22, 1954.

The right-hander debuted in the 1974-75 season with Aragua. Of his 19 seasons in the LVBP, he played eleven with the Sharks between 1981 and 1992.

He played until the 1994-95 edition. He left a lifetime record of 34-30 with a 3.68 ERA in 144 games, 70 in a starting role. He was present in three consecutive finals with La Guaira and won the champion’s cup in the 1984-85 and 1985-86 editions.

In the United States he played for four years (1974-77) in the Philadelphia Phillies branch system. He also performed in the Inter-American League (1979) with the Caracas Metropolitans and in the Mexican league.

He currently lives in Maracay

Odell Jones

Born on January 13, 1953 in Tulares, California, USA (71 years old)

Right-hander who pitched for seven seasons with the Tiburones de La Guaira (1979,80, 80-81, 81-82, 82-83, 85-86, 86-87 and 87-88). He had a record of 19 wins, 17 losses and an ERA of 2.72.

He participated in three finals with the escualo club (1982-83, 85-86 and 86-87). In this instance he went 3-0 with a 2.90 ERA.

He appeared in nine seasons in the Major Leagues in which he played with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles. In the Majors he left a record of 24-35 with a 4.42 ERA.

In 14 seasons in the minors he went 116-88 with a 3.80 earned run average allowed.

Jones is dedicated to his family and does not have any type of ball-related activity.

Luis Lunar

He was born in Anaco, Anzoátegui, on March 10, 1955 (68 years old)

He debuted with Tiburones in the 1976-77 contest. He played for 21 seasons in the LVBP (1976-1999). For 16 seasons, the right-handed pitcher was part of La Guaira’s pitching staff. In 332 games (268 in relief role) he left a record of 31-55 with 22 saves. He attended three finals and won a championship ring. He played until the 1998-99 edition.

In the United States he played for five years (1975-79) in the various categories of the New York Mets branch system.

He also performed on the Mexican circuit and from 1993 to 1998 he ventured into Italian baseball, where he also had a career as a coach.

He is currently based in Italy where he is a baseball instructor.

Robert Marcano

He was born in El Clavo, Miranda State, on June 7, 1951.

He was an outstanding infielder for the Sharks for 12 seasons (1969-85). He attended three finals and lifted the champion’s cup in the 1972-73 competition. In 378 playoff games he hit 1226-308 for a .251 lifetime average with 16 home runs and 133 RBIs.

He played for six years (1969-74) in the minor leagues with branches in Cincinnati, Cleveland and California.

In 1975 he became the first Venezuelan player to play in Japan. He performed on that Asian circuit for 11 seasons until 1987 with the Hankyu Braves and Yakult Swallows clubs. He had 1,418 hits, including 232 home runs, in 1,313 games.

He died on November 13, 1990 at 39 years of age.

Edwin Márquez

Born on January 6, 1965 in Puerto La Cruz, Anzoátegui (59 years old)

Receiver who played 13 seasons with the Tiburones de La Guaira from the 1983-84 campaign to 1996-97.

In 351 games he had 206 hits in 894 at-bats to average .230 with 8 home runs, 90 RBIs and 87 runs scored.

He participated in three finals in the LVBP. In 4 games he hit two hits in 10 at-bats and had an average of .200.

He also played 8 seasons in the minor leagues with the Angels affiliates. In 456 games he hit .259 with 17 home runs, 150 RBIs and 199 runs scored.

He currently lives in Anzoátegui without any type of activity related to baseball.

Carlos “Café” Martínez

He was born in La Guaira. 8-11-1965

Strong slugger who played with Tiburones for 15 seasons between 1983 and 1998. He attended two finals and was part of the 1985-86 championship team.

In 507 playoff games he hit 492 hits, including 39 homers, in 1,794 at-bats, for a lifetime average of .274. His best campaign was 1988-89 in which he was proclaimed champion bat with .33 everage.

He played in the Major Leagues from 1988 to 1995 with the Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and California Angels. In 465 games he hit 25 home runs and had a lifetime average of .258.

In 1996 he played in Mexico with the Petroleros de Poza Rica.

He is the father of Cafecito Martínez. He died on January 24, 2006 at age 41.

Darrol Miller

Born in Washington, United States, 10-26-1958 (65 years old)

First baseman and catcher who debuted in the 1984-85 season with Aragua. He played in the 1985-86 campaign with La Guaira, his last campaign in the LVBP.

He played in the Major Leagues with California. He lives in his hometown.

Juan Francisco Monasterio

He was born in Marigüitar, Sucre State, on August 2, 1954 (69 years old)

He debuted in the 1974-75 season and completed fifteen seasons until 1988-89 as an outfielder for the Sharks. In 709 regular season games he had a lifetime average of .273 with 15 home runs, 331 RBIs and 29 steals. He lifted the champion trophy in the 1982-83 and 1985-86 editions.

In the United States he played in the minor leagues and reached prospect status for the New York Mets after playing in the branch system for six years between 1973 and 1979.

He also performed outstandingly in Mexico with various teams for six years between 1980 and 1985.

He currently lives in San Antonio de Maturín.

Omar Moreno

He was born in Panama on October 24, 1952 (71 years old)

He was a backup outfielder for the La Guaira Sharks. He played in the Major Leagues between 1975 and 1986 with the Pirates, Astros, Yankees, Royals and Braves.

He currently resides in his country and directs the Omar Moreno Foundation, a youth baseball charity organization.

Alfredo Pedrique

He was born in Maracay on August 11, 1960 (63 years old)

Infielder for the Tiburones de La Guaira and debuted with the sharks in the 1978-79 harvest. He participated in the LVBP for 14 campaigns with La Guaira, Magallanes and Aragua where he retired in 93-94. For his career, he averaged .243 AVE in 1,516 VB with 2 HR, 145 CI and 195 CA.

He directed Magallanes, Caracas and Caribes in local ball. He won the Manager of the Year award three times with Anzoátegui (2012-2013 and 2013-2014) and Navegantes (2005-2006).

He has been part of several coaching staffs in the Major Leagues and was the 2nd Venezuelan to lead an MLB club in 2004 with the Arizona Jingle Bells (the 1st was Oswaldo Guillén with the White Sox in that same year).

He is currently the helmsman of the Reading Fightin Phils, the Double-A Minor League branch of the Philadelphia Phillies since the 2023 campaign.

Raul Perez Tovar

Born in Caracas November 14, 1958 (65 years old)

Center fielder for La Guaira for 16 of his 17 seasons in the LVBP between 1977 and 1996. In 711 elimination round games he hit .288 with a lifetime average of 32 home runs and 323 RBIs. He participated in five finals, four with the Sharks and one with the Cardinals. He was champion three times with the sharks

In the minor leagues he played in the United States for ten seasons with branches in Kansas City, Detroit, California, Montreal and in independent leagues between 1977 and 1995.

He also performed in Mexico where he was the leading bat in 1992 with an astronomical average of .416 for the Acereros de Monclova.

He currently lives in Miami where he works in real estate and car sales.

Gustavo Polidor

Born in Caracas October 26, 1961 (33 years old)

He was a shortstop for the La Guaira Sharks. He appeared with this club for 14 seasons (1980-95), leaving a lifetime average of .260 in 598 playoff games. He attended three finals and was champion twice.

He played in the Major Leagues between 1985 and 1993 with the California Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and Florida Marlins.

He died in Caracas, on April 28, 1995, at the age of 33, a victim of the underworld in an event that shocked the country.

Luis Mercedes Sánchez

He was born in Cariaco, Sucre state, on September 24, 1953.

He was one of the fastest relievers for the Sharks in his era. He performed with La Guaira in 15 of his 18 seasons (1972-92) in the LVBP. In 177 qualifying games with the sharks he made 38 saves. He was champion in the 1982-83 and 1985-86 competitions.

He played in the Major Leagues with the California Angels between the 1981-1985 seasons. He also pitched in the circuits of Mexico (Veracruz/1980) and Japan (Yomiuri Giants/1986 and 1987)

He died on February 4, 2005 at 52 years of age.

Argenis Salazar

He was born in El Tigre, Anzoátegui state on November 4, 1961 (62 years old).

The infielder debuted in the 1980-81 season. He played until the 1986-87 campaign with the Litoralenses. His last season in the LVBP was in 1992-93 with Aragua

He played in the Major Leagues with the Expos, Royals and Cubs. He is currently a counselor of La Guaira and is linked to amateur baseball.

Luis Enrique Salazar

He was born in San Antonio de Maturín, Monagas, on August 25, 1966.

The third baseman debuted in the 1984-85 season and was champion with the Litoralenses in their first two competitions. He played until the 1991-92 edition.

In the United States he played in the minor leagues with affiliates of Texas and Toronto. He also performed in the Summer League, he was batting champion with Cocodrilos de Caracas in the 1988 contest with an average of .335.

He died in Ciudad Bolívar on March 30, 2021 at the age of 55.