The Haitian Makenzy Orcel on tour at the IFM – Today Morocco

The media libraries of the French Institute of Morocco (IFM) will welcome from January 31 to February 17 in Oujda, Casablanca, Fez, Meknes, Marrakech, Essaouira, Kénitra and Rabat, the Haitian writer Makenzy Orcel.

His work “A Human Sum”, which he will present to the public, stood out in 2022 by appearing among the four finalists for the 2022 Goncourt Prize, then in 2023 by receiving the Goncourt Choice Prize in several countries including the United States, Croatia, Greece, Niger and Morocco,” the IFM immediately explains. And that’s not all ! The Institute makes another major announcement. “Contacted live during the SIEL, as part of the proclamation of the winner of the 1st edition of the Choix Goncourt du Maroc, organized by the IFM and the Goncourt Academy in partnership with the North Africa Regional Directorate of the University Agency of the French-speaking world, Makenzy Orcel was delighted with this award in front of the student jurors and his tour in 2024 in Morocco which will also allow him to participate in the 2nd edition of the Marrakech African Book Festival,” reveals the IFM. According to the same source, the work of this author is a “dark but impactful story”.

