The Hantumer Ploechje brings ‘Geastich’ to the stage

#Hantumer #Ploechje #brings #Geastich #stage

Sun January 7, 2024, 7:12 PM

HANTUM – The theater association It Hantumer Ploechje will perform the play ‘Geastich’, an absurd comedy in 2 acts, on Friday January 26 and Saturday January 27. This comedy is very different from what you are generally used to.

The play follows a theater company that is rehearsing the one-act play “Geastich”. You will be present at the rehearsals and will see all facets of rehearsing the text and the mise-en-scene as instructed by the director. In addition, you also experience the entire process of what can go wrong during a rehearsal period.

The one-act play is about Romke, dead for thirty years, who visits his (great) grandchildren. It cannot be seen by ordinary people. The visit was imposed on Romke from “boppen” to correct a mistake he made in his earthly life. As has already been said, Romke is invisible and therefore walks freely among the other players, without anyone being able to see him and without anyone being able to hear his comments, which he always has on everything.

Only his great-grandchild Sylvia gets the fright of her life. She can see and hear Romke. In short, a special story that can make you laugh a lot.

The stage crew would like to see you on January 26 or on Saturday January 27 in Doarpshûs d’Ald Skoalle in Hantum. Admission is 10 euros and the play starts at 8 p.m.