The hardest section of the Sibiu – Pitesti highway: “It would be a MIRACLE if the deadline was met. Great miracle to be ready in 2030” – Pro Infrastructure Association

#hardest #section #Sibiu #Pitesti #highway #MIRACLE #deadline #met #Great #miracle #ready #Pro #Infrastructure #Association

“Do we also start with the hoe or do we just stay with Mapa? Awaited with bated breath by an entire country, Section 2 of the A1 Sibiu-Pitesti Highway should see the start in the field this year, but it’s never easy for us”, writes the Pro Infrastructure Association about the hardest of the mountain sections of highway A1 Sibiu – Pitesti.

Highway A1 Sibiu – Pitesti – the five sections Photo: Hotnews

The contract for Section 2 of the A1 Sibiu – Pitesti was signed with the Turkish association Mapa-Cengiz for about 4.25 billion lei (without VAT).

The section is 31.33 kilometers long and very complex, probably the most difficult highway section so far: 7 tunnels, about 50 viaducts, bridges and passages, “whole forests to cut and move, terribly difficult access through the brains of the mountains crocheting past Olt, the railway and the DN7”.

“It would be a MIRACLE if the 50-month execution deadline is met”

The contract “has a start order given on 01.07.2022 and specifies in black and white that the submission of the PAC, the Project for obtaining the Construction Authorization (CA), should be done in 15 months so that at the end of the 18-month period “all design activities be completed” and “that the execution works can be started”.

But on 31.12.2023 we have no trace of AC, so we can’t put in the excavators. Where is the blockage? Bureaucratic problems of all kinds, such as access to forests for geotechnical drilling”, notes Pro Infrastructura.

“In the country where the forests are being stolen… like a forest, it’s terribly difficult to legally cut them down. Geotechnical drilling was carried out everywhere where there were no trees. Access to the forest areas, i.e. approximately one third of the highway route, has not been resolved, 18 months after the start order.

But let’s not find excuses, but solutions. There are at least two or three portals out of the total of 14 and certainly about 2-3-10 bridges out of the 50 on the lot where we don’t have trees and/or other major bureaucratic blockages.

As in many other cases, the contractor can come to CNAIR with the documentation (PAC) necessary to issue the partial construction permit to start… something. And in parallel to solve the more difficult administrative steps. Otherwise more and more time is lost.

It would be a MIRACLE if the 50 month execution deadline is met. In fact, with the slowness of the Turks at Mapa-Cengiz and the usual shirking of responsibility from CNAIR and MT, it’s a miracle that the highway will be ready by 2030, that is, in less than 7 years, let alone in 4 or so as the contract requires!” , notes the Pro Infrastructure Association.

“We request the Mapa-Cengiz association and CNAIR and MT officials, led by Pistol and Grindeanu, to urgently identify the sectors where the design can be delivered and approved in order to partially authorize and start field work in 2024,” the NGO also transmits.

Photo: Sections of the A1 Sibiu – Pitesti highway

A1 Sibiu – Pitesti, Section 2 (Boita – Cornetu)

Length: 31,33 km

Constructor: Association Mapa – Cengiz (Turkey)

Value: 4.25 billion lei (without VAT):

Signed contract: February 2022

Term (from start order – July 2022): 18 months technical design + 50 months execution

Stage: in design

SEE ALSO: