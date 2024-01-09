The hartal called by the Left Front in Munnar is complete The hartal called by the Left Front in Munnar is complete

#hartal #called #Left #Front #Munnar #complete #hartal #called #Left #Front #Munnar #complete

Idukki: The hartal called by the Left Front in the tourist area of ​​Munnar is complete. The debt collectors are closed. KSRTC and private vehicles operated the service.

As part of the hartal called by the Left Front in Idukki district against the blocking of the Land Amendment Bill by the Governor, the tourist areas of Munnar were closed. KSRTC and private vehicles operated the service. A lot of tourists came to Mattupetti Rajamala top station, which is visited by many tourists.

Tourists were allowed entry to Flower Garden and Rajamala under the Forest Department. As the restaurants were closed, the hoteliers prepared light meals at the residences, which was a relief to the residents. LDF’s protest dharna will also be held in Munnar town in the afternoon.

