The head of Adidas gave the cell number 60,000. employees. He was inundated with messages

Adidas CEO Bjørn Gulden shared his mobile phone number with 60,000 people. employees, trying to increase transparency in the company. “The Wall Street Journal” writes about it.

When Gulden, a former professional soccer player, took the helm in January 2023, Adidas was going through a difficult period. The company cut ties with rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, and suffered an operating loss of €724 million in the last quarter of 2022.

Gulden’s first step in turning around the company was to try to address some of the transparency concerns that had been raised by employees.

After entering the number, for a time, employees were contacting him about 200 times a week, asking him to make changes to the company.

“Some people think I’m crazy,” he said, before adding that he thinks it’s important for leaders to be open.

Gulden previously spent nine years at Puma, where he was credited with contributing to the impressive sales success he is now trying to replicate at Adidas.

After a year in which the company was embroiled in controversy following Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks, declining sales and employee dissatisfaction, Gulden said he realizes that turning the company around will be a challenge.

“There was a culture of looking for reasons not to do something,” he said, noting that this was holding the company back.

As at Puma, Gulden quickly implemented changes at Adidas, starting with firing consultants who he believed were making decisions that industry experts would never make.

Gulden’s other changes included returning to sports like cricket that have loyal customers in large but idiosyncratic markets like India, streamlining communications at the top of the company so he had more direct reporting from department heads, and scrapping the labor-intensive practice of evaluation .

He said the company is now on track to return to profitability this year.

For decades, its main competitor Nike was number one in the industry, but weaker sales have caused the company’s stock price to decline over the past year.

The company announced in December that it planned to eliminate hundreds of jobs to save $2 billion.

Nike recently ended its iconic partnership with Tiger Woods, which began in 1996.

