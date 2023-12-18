The head of BMW advocated the preservation of diesel cars ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto

Many car manufacturers are rushing to announce the end date after which they will finally give up cars with internal combustion engines. Instead, BMW management is in no rush to do such a thing, publicly advocating for their preservation.

BMW CEO Oliver Tzipse said during a presentation at the Rhine-Main Business Initiative in Frankfurt that the luxury brand “doesn’t want to write off internal combustion engines” at the moment.

As the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung writes, the BMW boss claims that it is wrong to “give up products that are still in demand”.

He also touched on the topic of synthetic fuel and stated that the importance of the existing fleet is being underestimated. At the same time, Oliver Tsipse claims that the company’s refusal to set a deadline for internal combustion engines does not mean a lack of initiative on the part of the brand to develop other technologies.

BMW management previously claimed that if the sale of new combustion engine cars was banned, many people would simply keep their existing combustion engine cars for longer-

There are several reasons for this: electric cars are still quite a bit more expensive than their petrol and diesel counterparts, and the charging infrastructure is not yet ready to support a large amount of electric cars.

Currently, BMW still has many models with internal combustion engines, including diesels. BMW is also one of the last luxury brands to offer a car with a manual transmission.

At the same time, the share of LPG cars of this brand is gradually decreasing. For this year, the company has set itself the goal of zero-emission cars making up 15% of the total volume of deliveries. By the end of the decade, according to the Munich-based brand, every second car it sells will not have an internal combustion engine.

