The head of the Bucharest Hospital Administration denounces an acute lack of staff: “The health of Romanians is at risk”

#Bucharest #Hospital #Administration #denounces #acute #lack #staff #health #Romanians #risk

The general director of the Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services Bucharest (ASSMB), Oana Sivache, drew attention, on Thursday, that the continuity of the medical act can no longer be ensured due to lack of staff.

“We are in a situation where we can no longer ensure the continuity of the medical act due to a lack of staff. The hospitals no longer have enough doctors, nurses and auxiliary staff. The health of Romanians is at risk, whether they are patients or medical personnel. The lack of staff in hospitals means exhaustion of the existing staff, being forced to work extra, which leads to physical exhaustion and implicitly to the granting of a deficient medical certificate”, Oana Sivache pointed out, according to a press release from the ASSMB sent to AGERPRES. Due to a lack of staff, the Guard Room at the “Dr. Victor Gomoiu” Children’s Clinical Hospital, under the coordination of the ASSMB, is in danger of being closed, given that hiring has been blocked since last year. ASSMB claims that more than 40 nurses left and could not be replaced. In the last three weeks, around 500 children were diagnosed with flu at this health facility. There are only two operational doctors at the Emergency Room and between 120 and 170 children come a day, the release states. “The rulers have led the medical system to an imminent collapse by ignoring the health crisis and by drastically cutting the funds allocated to hospitals, thus putting the lives of patients in a critical situation,” the ASSMB said. The Administration of Hospitals and Medical Services in Bucharest recalled that, “repeatedly”, it addressed requests to the Government for the unblocking of positions, but the Executive “chose to ignore them”. “No Government in this world makes savings from the health of its own people. The Government must protect public health – it is also a moral imperative, not just a legal obligation. It is unacceptable that patients are treated discriminatory depending on the affiliation of the hospital to the Ministry of Health, City Hall or the County Council,” Oana Sivache emphasized. The ASSMB made a new “emergency” appeal to the Government, asking for quick solutions to prevent the “general collapse of the medical system”.

Source: StirilePROTV

Publication date: 04-01-2024 15:37