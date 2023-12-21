The head of the company that did the sewage works at the boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc was placed under judicial control

#company #sewage #works #boarding #school #Odorheiu #Secuiesc #judicial #control

Publication date: 20.12.2023

Aftermath of the incident following the collapse of a wall of the Catholic boarding school in Odorheiu Secuiesc, December 19, 2023. Inquam Photos / Alex Nicodim

The owner of the company that did the connection works to the sewage network of the boarding school “Tamasi Aron”, from Odorheiu Secuiesc, whose wall collapsed, leading to the death of one student and the injury of three others, was placed under judicial control. The magistrates rejected the arrest proposal.

The head of the builders from Ordorheiu Secuiesc has been waiting for the court’s decision for almost 4 hours. After being detained, he could be arrested for the next 30 days for committing several illegalities in the boarding school collapse that killed a 17-year-old student and injured 3 other children. Among other things, she was site manager and site manager at the same time, which is prohibited by law. Tomorrow, David will be buried.

“(…) rejects the proposal made by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Târgu Mureş Court of Appeal to take the measure of preventive arrest against the defendant LSS (…) orders the preventive measure of judicial control against the defendant LSS for a period of 60 days, starting from 20.12.2023, until 17.02.2024, inclusive”, is the decision pronounced, on Wednesday evening, by the magistrates of the Târgu Mures Court, according to News.ro.

The decision is not final and can be contested within 48 hours from the pronouncement for the defendant and from the communication for the prosecutor.

Prosecutors had asked for the man’s preventive arrest.

On Tuesday, following the hearing of several people, the company administrator was detained for 24 hours. The man is being investigated for committing the crimes of manslaughter and culpable bodily harm

According to the investigators, the man directly coordinated the excavation works and did not respect the quotas provided in the project.

He also ordered the employees to dig to the bottom of the foundation, over 2 meters, although the maximum depth provided in the project was a maximum of 1.10 meters, compared to the current land level before the start of the works, claim sources close to the investigation.

Asked who decided to dig down to the foundation, the man admitted that he was the one who made this decision and that he wanted to finish the work faster, because winter was coming. He stated that he gave the order for the excavations to be carried out on Monday, and they were done with an excavator and that he did not know that there were students inside the building.

The worker who dug said that he saw a piece of plaster fall from above, and then, in just a few seconds, the whole wall collapsed, he told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the construction permit issued by Odorheiu Secuiesc City Hall, the workers were not allowed to excavate less than two meters from the building.

Also on Tuesday, the head of the State Construction Inspectorate, Paul Racoviţă, declared that any incident of this kind can be avoided if the regulations are respected.

“Any accident of this nature could be avoided, with a little attention, with a little care and with compliance with the technical regulations that we have in force at this moment. I think that there is, from what I have seen up to this moment, a mismatch between what is physically in the field and the project part”, declared Paul Racoviţă.

The boarding school building of the “Tamasi Aron” High School in Odorheiu Secuiesc, Harghita county, partially collapsed on Monday afternoon, four students being trapped under the rubble.

Two students were brought out conscious, another being subjected to resuscitation maneuvers, to which she responded. All three were transported to the hospital, one of them being intubated.

The fourth victim – a boy – was later pulled out, resuscitation efforts were made, but to no avail, so he was declared dead.

