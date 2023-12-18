The head of the IMF sees the future of Ukraine dramatically, according to him, Kiev has only months left

#IMF #sees #future #Ukraine #dramatically #Kiev #months #left

Multibillion-dollar financial support from the United States and the EU is vital to Ukraine’s economic recovery

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), told the Financial Times. He added that Kyiv would still be able to survive a delay of “several months”, but the country’s prospects would be in jeopardy in the long term.

Currently, both the European Union and the United States are struggling to deliver a package of 50 billion euros and 61 billion dollars to the war-torn country.

There are currently political obstacles to this, as they have not yet been voted on either in Brussels or in Washington. Since this situation means an unpredictable future for the leadership in Kyiv, they are forced to take drastic measures to ensure the stability of the Ukrainian budget.

The Financial Times drew attention to the fact that Ukraine does not have much time left, if Western funds arrive only after February 2024, then the Kyiv government will be forced to turn to the central bank.

This would result in soaring inflation and macroeconomic instability in the country.

On December 12, following a review by the organization’s board of directors, the IMF disbursed $900 million in financial aid to Ukraine. Georgieva said that she is optimistic about Ukraine’s prospects, in her opinion that Western support will arrive in the country before the big trouble.

Cover image credit: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images