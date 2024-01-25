The head of the Sports Clan, Marius Alecu, pre-arrested for cocaine trafficking

The head of the Sportsmen’s Clan, Marius Alecu, known as Bebino, was pre-arrested for 30 days, on Wednesday, in a case of cocaine trafficking, after he was initially detained with another person, who would be a member of the Cocalari clan, reports Freedom.

Cocaine and euro banknotesPhoto: Aurelie Le Moigne | Dreamstime.com

DIICOT announced on Wednesday that two people suspected of high-risk drug trafficking and complicity in high-risk drug trafficking were detained.

“From the evidentiary material administered in the case, it emerged that, between November 2023 and January 2024, one of the persons would have sold quantities of cocaine (a high-risk drug), with the support of the second, who would have brokered the transactions”, shows the cited source.

According to Libertatea information, one of those detained is Bebino, the head of the Sportsmen’s Clan, and the second is a member of the Cocalarir clan.

Later, the rights and freedoms judge of the Bucharest Court ordered the preventive arrest of the two defendants.

