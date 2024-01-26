The Health advisor highlights the work of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia in favor of teaching, research and scientific dissemination

The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, spoke today at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Academic Year of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia, in which he highlighted the work of this institution in favor of teaching, research and scientific dissemination. A work that clearly contributes – remarked the head of Sergas – to the improvement of our health system.

The head of the health portfolio valued the trajectory of his academics in areas such as scientific study, innovation, training and healthcare work. Knowledge and experience that is manifested in the different scientific sessions and activities that the Academy develops throughout the different courses.

The minister also highlighted the commitment of the Galician Academy of Medicine to supporting talent, as evidenced by the call for two annual awards, being an example to follow in which it respects the promotion of translational research and its incorporation of knowledge into healthcare field.

To conclude his speech, Julio García Comesaña said that the Royal Academy of Medicine of Galicia is an institution of pride for its unwavering vocation for public service over more than 190 years, being a forum of wisdom.

