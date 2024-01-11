The Health Care Authority launches a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of dental cleaning in Aswan

#Health #Care #Authority #launches #campaign #raise #awareness #importance #dental #cleaning #Aswan







Published on: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – 6:49 PM | Last updated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – 6:49 PM

The Aswan Health Care Authority launched an awareness campaign on the importance of cleaning teeth, as part of its efforts to spread health awareness among citizens.

The campaign comes under the slogan, “Your health… take hold of it with your hands and teeth,” and it primarily targets children of all ages.

The campaign includes organizing educational seminars for children about the correct methods of brushing teeth and the importance of brushing teeth since childhood, in health units and schools, in addition to main squares and places where citizens gather.

Citizens are also given a medical examination, which includes a dental examination, and measuring their sugar levels and blood pressure. The campaign continues until February 22.

Dr. Ihab Hanafi, head of the Aswan Health Care Authority, confirmed that this campaign comes within the framework of the authority’s keenness to spread health awareness among citizens and enhance oral and dental health.

He pointed out that the campaign also aims to educate citizens about the importance of visiting the dentist regularly, to maintain oral and dental health.