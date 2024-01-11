The Health Care Authority launches a campaign to raise awareness about the importance of dental cleaning in Aswan

#Health #Care #Authority #launches #campaign #raise #awareness #importance #dental #cleaning #Aswan



Hamada Baazaq

Published on: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – 6:49 PM | Last updated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 – 6:49 PM

The Aswan Health Care Authority launched an awareness campaign on the importance of cleaning teeth, as part of its efforts to spread health awareness among citizens.

The campaign comes under the slogan, “Your health… take hold of it with your hands and teeth,” and it primarily targets children of all ages.

The campaign includes organizing educational seminars for children about the correct methods of brushing teeth and the importance of brushing teeth since childhood, in health units and schools, in addition to main squares and places where citizens gather.

Citizens are also given a medical examination, which includes a dental examination, and measuring their sugar levels and blood pressure. The campaign continues until February 22.

Dr. Ihab Hanafi, head of the Aswan Health Care Authority, confirmed that this campaign comes within the framework of the authority’s keenness to spread health awareness among citizens and enhance oral and dental health.

He pointed out that the campaign also aims to educate citizens about the importance of visiting the dentist regularly, to maintain oral and dental health.

Also Read:  Mouth masks mandatory again in Spanish hospitals

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Entering the list of the poorest countries in the world, these are the twists and turns in Zimbabwe’s economy that will make you shake your head!
Entering the list of the poorest countries in the world, these are the twists and turns in Zimbabwe’s economy that will make you shake your head!
Posted on
Bitcoin ETF approved by the SEC! What does this mean for the cryptocurrency market?
Bitcoin ETF approved by the SEC! What does this mean for the cryptocurrency market?
Posted on
Samsung introduces rugged Galaxy XCover 7 and Tab Active5 – Tablets and phones – News
Samsung introduces rugged Galaxy XCover 7 and Tab Active5 – Tablets and phones – News
Posted on
Brother of Prince Frederik of Denmark leaves wife and children who lost their titles at home during coronation | Show
Brother of Prince Frederik of Denmark leaves wife and children who lost their titles at home during coronation | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News