The heist of the century! A disgraceful referee clown gave victory to Real (Madrid) against the last Almeria

Real Madrid (Madrid) cruised to a 3-2 home win against last-place Almeria in La Liga Round 21. The match will be remembered for the extremely controversial decisions of the referees in the second part, which gave the victory to the hosts.

The visitors shocked their illustrious rival in the first half and with goals from Ramazani (1′) and Gonasales (43′) went into the break with a two-goal lead. However, the most interesting was yet to come…

In the 52nd minute, the ball was crossed in the Real box and an Almeria defender played with his hand and the referee was called to VAR to watch a replay of the situation. With them, it was seen that there were two obvious violations in attack, and one of them was a push in the back of the defender, who was playing with his hand. However, they were passed by the referee and he pointed to the white spot. Bellingham took the penalty kick and Real reduced their deficit.

Shortly after, Almeria scored a third goal, but the referee was called for a foul in the center of the pitch against Bellingham, a situation in which he had previously had perfect visibility and was literally 2 meters away from the situation, and had called in real time. In the end, the referee overturned his initial ruling that there was no foul and the goal was disallowed.

In the 67th minute, the third scandalous moment occurred. Vinicius scores with his hand and Real level the score. The referee first disallowed the goal, but it was again called to VAR. Referee Maeso was shown 2 replays – one from the back and one from a bird’s eye view, in which it is not clear what Vinny is playing with and it looks more like a shoulder. The referee canceled his decision and awarded a goal for Real – 2:2. Seconds later, the television showed two new replays, in which it was perfectly clear that the Brazilian was actually playing with his hand, but they were not shown on the VAR replays.

So it was until the 99th minute when Dani Carvajal capitalized on a mistake in Almeria’s defense to score the winning goal for Ancelotti’s men.

