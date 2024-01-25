The helicopter’s mission to Mars is over

#helicopters #mission #Mars

“I have a bittersweet announcement: Ingenuity has made its final flight to Mars,” NASA chief Bill Nelson said in a video posted on social media.

Ingenuity has had problems communicating with Earth in recent days, NASA said.

Additionally, one of the carbon fiber rotor blades appeared damaged in the footage from the red planet.

“At least one of the propeller blades is damaged and the Ingenuity is therefore unable to continue flying,” stated on the X network cosmonautics specialist Michal Václavík from the Czech Space Agency and the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Czech Technical University in Prague.

The images showing the damage to the propeller and apparently also the place of impact with the surface were taken by the Perseverance rover, which landed on Mars together with the helicopter on February 18, 2021. The aircraft, weighing only 1.8 kilograms, then took off for the first time on April 19 of the same year.

Another image from the navigation camera from the landing site after the 72nd flight. It was taken on 2024-01-23 05:02:57 UTC / 1040 10:11:00 LMST. The previous one was acquired by Ingenuity 4 hours later.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/JV pic.twitter.com/LY6tt6a1W0 — Jan Vacek (@JV_Honza) January 25, 2024

“Helicopter Defeats the Impossible”

NASA originally planned a 30-day mission for Ingenuity, during which the machine would make five short takeoffs.

But in the end, the helicopter worked for almost three years and flew into the Martian atmosphere 72 times. In total, these flights covered 14 times more distance than originally planned.

“Instead of a maximum of five 1.5-minute flights at a flight height of up to five meters, Ingenuity has so far completed 72 of them, surpassing everything possible in terms of duration, flight height, speed and distance. Actually impossible until then,” he commented that Václavík.

Photo: NASA

The Perseverance rover brought the Ingenuity helicopter with it to Mars (illustrative image)

The small helicopter was powered by two counter-rotating two-bladed propellers with a diameter of 1.2 meters located one above the other. He took energy from batteries charged by solar panels.

It is not equipped with scientific instruments, and its only task was to test the possibility of using similar flying machines in the future to investigate the surface of extraterrestrial bodies.

