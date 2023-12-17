the hidden powers of ora-pro-nóbis for well-being!

Although little known in gastronomy, ora-pro-nóbis, affectionately nicknamed “poor man’s meat” in Minas Gerais, is a nutritional treasure hidden among the Non-Conventional Food Plants (PANCs). This plant, which is often seen adorning fences, hides unexplored culinary potential.

Incredible benefits of ora-pro-nóbis for your health and well-being

1. From skin health to the immune system

Ora-pro-nóbis is a true all-rounder when it comes to health benefits. Rich in proteins, it is a strong ally in maintaining the health of the skin, intestine and immune system. Its adaptability and climate resistance make it a smart and nutritious choice for everyday life, whether raw or as an ingredient in cakes, pies and breads.

2. Fights inflammation and cancer: the hidden virtues of the plant

This plant stands out for its richness in bioactive and phenolic compounds, bringing with it antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These characteristics are fundamental in the fight against DNA damage and in preventing cancer. Ora-pro-nóbis tea is an effective recommendation for dealing with inflammatory problems, cystitis and ulcers, as well as helping to prevent varicose veins.

3. Digestion and Bone Health: fiber and minerals in abundance

Ora-pro-nóbis is also a robust source of fiber, facilitating the digestive process and preventing constipation. Its mineral content, such as calcium and magnesium, is a bonus, contributing to the health of the heart, bones, joints and nervous system.

4. Folic acid: a crucial element for pregnant women

With a high folic acid content, the plant is especially advantageous for pregnant women. Adequate intake of this vitamin, as recommended, is crucial.

5. Cooking: maximizing the benefits of ora-pro-nóbis

The variety in the use of ora-pro-nóbis in cooking is an important aspect. From its preparation to choosing recipes, it is crucial to consider the best way to preserve its nutrients and maximize its benefits.

