The hidden talent of Antonela Roccuzzo that drove Lionel Messi fans crazy

Antonela Roccuzzo y Lionel Messi They ventured to start a new life in the United States, something that for years was surely not among their plans. But the twists and turns of life and football led the Astro to leave Europe to start from scratch in Miami.

Since the captain of the Argentine National Team set foot in the city of the State of Florida, it once again became top worldwide and one of the most requested by tourists; and no wonder, having the best of all time revolutionizes any place.

With several months at Inter, the family managed to settle in after a while and an amazing piece of information came to light. Among different countries in which Messi lived with his children and his wife, there were several languages ​​that they had to learn.

Although with Lionel there is no chance of him speaking another language other than Spanish, the same is not true with Antonela. It turns out that Rosario is very prepared when it comes to expressing herself, and she makes herself understood in a great way whether in Paris, Miami or Catalonia.

ANTONELA ROCCUZZO’S HOBBY

Counting Spanish, there are four languages ​​in total that Roccuzzo speaks. The first of them is English, which he studied during the time he lived in Rosario and which he currently develops very well in the United States.

Before Messi arrived at Inter, he had a brief spell at Paris Saint-Germain. Since she really liked to go out and get along alone, she managed to perfect herself in a language that is not at all simple but that he picked up quickly.

And finally, the place where the couple lived the most was in Catalonia, during the time Lionel was a Barcelona player. As it is a language native to the area, in the years he was there he learned and knows how to speak Catalan very fluently.