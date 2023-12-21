The highest European court declares the ban by UEFA and FIFA on the Super League illegal

#highest #European #court #declares #ban #UEFA #FIFA #Super #League #illegal

Dec 21, 2023, 7:18 am ET

In a major boost to the Super League project, Europe’s highest court ruled that UEFA and FIFA rules prohibiting such competitions are illegal.

In an important boost to the project of the Super Leaguehe highest European court ruled Thursday that the UEFA has been “abusing a dominant position” in its control of European football.

The Super League and its sponsors, A22 Sports, argued that the prohibition of the potential competition, first launched in April 2021, and its threats of punishment for participating clubs were a illegal monopoly according to European competition law.

Floretino Pérez and Joan Laporta EPA

Thursday’s ruling European Court of Justice determined that the standards of FIFA and UEFA that demanded that new competitions of football were subject to their prior approval and prohibited players from participating in those competitions were “illegal“.

“There is no framework for FIFA and UEFA rules to ensure that they are transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate,” the court said.

“Likewise, the rules giving FIFA and UEFA exclusive control over the commercial exploitation of rights related to those competitions restrict competition, given their importance to the media, consumers and television viewers in the European Union. “.

The court considered that the organization of football competitions is an economic activity and “therefore must comply with competition rules and respect freedom of movement.”

The court made it clear that its ruling “does not mean that a competition like the Super League project must necessarily be approved”, saying it was a verdict on FIFA and UEFA rules in general, rather than on a specific project. .

However, the decision represents an important boost for the Super League project, which seeks to replace the UEFA Champions League.

“We have earned the right to compete,” said Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports. “UEFA’s monopoly is over. Football is free. Now the clubs will not suffer threats or punishments. They are free to decide their own future.”

UEFA issued a statement on Thursday arguing that it had already updated its rules following the attempted launch of the Super League.

“This ruling does not mean an endorsement or validation of the so-called ‘Super League,'” UEFA said. “Rather it highlights a pre-existing deficit within UEFA’s prior authorization framework, a technical aspect that was already recognized and addressed in June 2022.

“UEFA is confident in the robustness of its new rules and, specifically, that they comply with all relevant European laws and regulations.”

Initially 12 clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur from the Premier League, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid from LaLiga and AC Milan, Internazionale and Juventus from Serie A) signed up as members of the Breakaway Super League to launch on April 18, 2021, in a move that surprised the football world.

The project, led by Real Madrid’s Florentino Pérez and Juventus’ Andrea Agnelli, was born out of frustration over UEFA’s dominant role as organizer of the Champions League and discontent over the competition’s format and revenue model.

Vocal opposition from football’s governing bodies, fans and politicians (particularly in England) quickly led nine of those clubs to announce their withdrawal from the project, leaving only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus as public sponsors.

“Starting today, the clubs will be owners of their own future,” Pérez said Thursday. “Our right to propose and promote European competitions that modernize our sport and attract fans from all over the world has been recognized.

“Real Madrid will continue to work for the good of football. We will continue to defend a modern project, fully compatible with national competitions, open to all, based on sporting merit, with effective financial fair play.

“No one said that ending a monopoly after so many decades would be easy… Starting today, the present and future of European football is finally in the hands of the clubs, the players and the fans. Our destiny belongs to us. “

Barcelona issued a statement on Thursday expressing its “satisfaction” with the court ruling and saying it “paves the way for a new elite football competition in Europe.”

The case reached the Court of Justice of the European Union after the Super League filed a lawsuit before a Spanish court in 2021, asking for protection to forestall possible sanctions from UEFA.

The Madrid judge issued a precautionary measure before passing the case to the Luxembourg court to issue a verdict.

Since October 2022, A22 Sports, led by Reichart, seeks to relaunch and change the name of the Super League, proposing a more open and meritocratic format.

“For the fans: we will broadcast all Super League matches for free,” Reichart said on Thursday. “For clubs: club income and solidarity payments in football are guaranteed.”

The Spanish League and its president Javier Tebas have openly criticized the project, arguing that the competition would damage and undermine domestic leagues.

“The ruling confirms what we have always said: anyone can organize Competitions outside the scope of UEFA and FIFA, that cannot be prohibited, and no one has questioned it. The legal issue is the status of these competitions within the ecosystem of UEFA and FIFA,” Tebas said. “In 2022, UEFA established a procedure for the authorization of new competitions, which the Super League or any other competition could make use of.”