The highest salaries in November are new names and salaries of 56 thousand. euros

#highest #salaries #November #names #salaries #thousand #euros

Last month, the highest average salary was paid by the trading company “3M Lietuva”, registered in Vilnius, where the salary reached 55.9 thousand. euros (all salaries are before taxes). In October, the company’s average salary was about 4.4 thousand. euros, 7 employees worked in it.

In second place is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, a fund management company also registered in the capital, where the average salary in November was about 46.5 thousand. euros. In the previous month, the company paid an average of 8 thousand. EUR salary for ten insured persons.

The largest Lithuanian transport group “Girteka Group”, which has been established here since October, is in third place and paid 20.7 thousand last month. EUR salary, and in October – 21.5 thousand. euro salary. In recent months, the salary here has been hovering around 20,000. euros. The group registered in Vilnius, classified as a controlling company, had 5 employees.

Acme Group, registered in the city of Kaunas, is in fourth place with 20.4 thousand. average salary of EUR. In October, this group of companies with Lithuanian capital, among other things, engaged in the wholesale trade of electronic devices, paid an average of 5.6 thousand. euro salary.

Samsung Electronics Lithuania, registered in Vilnius, completes the five, whose activity is the wholesale of household goods. The company paid 18.5 thousand in November. euro salary.

The list of companies that paid the 20 highest average salaries in November:

Another computer services and information technology company registered in the capital, SAP, is in sixth place on the list, and the average salary here was 18.4 thousand. euros.

“Argoda logistika” in Marijampolė municipality dropped to seventh place from fourth place, where the salary was 17.9 thousand. euros. The company, which is engaged in the activities of cargo transportation agents and forwarders, recently paid a little more than 18 thousand. euro salaries.

The veteran of the list from Vilnius returned to the eighth place from the sixth: Apple Lithuania, which provides advertising services, paid 17.4 thousand. euros, when the salary in October was 17.75 thousand. euros, and in September – higher by 18.4 thousand. euro salary “on paper”.

In ninth place this time – “Akola farming” registered in Kėdainiai district (former name – “Linas Agro consultation”) with almost 14 thousand. euro salary. In October, the company paid 4.2 thousand. euro average salary.

The media group “All Media Group” completes the top ten with 13.8 thousand. average wage. The company registered in Vilnius paid 10.9 thousand in October. euros and had 5 insured persons. The company is a shareholder of the company “All Media Lithuania”, which manages the television “TV3”.

The State Data Agency announces that the average monthly wage in the country’s economy (excluding individual enterprises) in the third quarter of this year reached 2018.2 euros (before taxes).

Highest salary medians in November:

A more accurate picture of how much is earned in a company is shown by salary medians.

The highest November median is at the Vilnius-based drug and pharmaceutical wholesale company Servier Pharma, whose median salary was 8.2 thousand. euros. By the way, she also appears in the list of the highest November salaries.

In second place is “Boskalis Baltic”, registered in the city of Klaipėda, with 7.4 thousand. the median. The company engages in personnel recruitment and other activities.

The company “Lifodas”, registered in Vilnius, operating in the field of navigation and other equipment production, paid salaries with 7.3 thousand. euro median.

In fourth place is the software development company “TechPay Innovations” from Vilnius with almost 7.3 thousand. euro median. This company was in the highest place according to the median size in October (7.53 thousand euros).

And the pharmaceutical company from the capital “Merck Sharp & Dohme” finishes fifth in November with 7.1 thousand. euro median.