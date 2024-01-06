The Highland Song Test | Gamepad

#Highland #Song #Test #Gamepad

The inkle team, this small English studio, already has several small games behind it. Their most popular programs include 80 days, based on Jules Verne, Overboard! and Heaven’s Vault. Each of their games has in common the pursuit of unique artistic realization and the commitment to narrative – be it fixed or defined by the player. Their latest program was also based on these principles, A Highland Song, even in its restrained nature, tries to put something unique on the table, both visually and in terms of content.

Highland Song, as the name suggests, takes place in the Scottish Highlands. Here we take on the role of Moira, the fifteen-year-old girl with whom we run away from home barely a minute or two after the start. This is no wonder, since the lonely house on the edge of the Scottish mountains has nothing new in store for us. Instead, we set out to reach the sea – where Moria has never been before – and visit our uncle Hamish, who is the keeper of the lighthouse and with whom we have only been in contact through correspondence until now. And this is the journey we will take throughout the game.

The gameplay is practically a mountain climbing survival game sprinkled with narrative elements. However, survival should not be taken too seriously. Although we have a life bar, which can decrease to zero, we don’t really die either, but we revive just a few steps away and Moira notes that she has to move very carefully here. In addition, we must pay attention to weather conditions, because whether it is raining or the wind is blowing, our life will be shortened in case of exhaustion. But it can also happen if we are simply exposed to the elements for too long. (At least I think so. I have to admit, I didn’t manage to understand the life loss rule at all even by the end of the game time.) That’s why we often have to stop at different quality hiding places to recharge our lives and to wait for the end of the bad time. There is only one downside to this, the passage of time.

Our uncle asked us to visit him on the feast of Beltare. And we will only have five days to get there in time after overcoming the mountain peaks of the highlands. I’ll tell you in advance, we can be late, we won’t lose the game if we don’t make it to the holiday, but it’s clear that we won’t get the perfect ending then. And this will obviously encourage us to find the shortest possible way. And for this, we need to find map pieces in the countryside, which indicate where we can cut off the road in relation to each mountain peak. Yes, but these map tricks are well hidden, so by the time we find them and climb the given peak to find the location of the shorter route, we have already used up a lot of the time we can gain later with them. So, the mechanics of the entire search and abbreviation seem to have not been thought through by the developers, making it almost impossible to manage our time rationally.

They even want to encourage us to explore, as there are many historical elements hidden among the mountains. We can also collect small objects, quasi-trash, which the program always asks if we want to put them in our backpack. Of course, this is unnecessary, since we have infinite space in our backpack, of course we want to put it away, this interaction will feel like a completely pointless waste of time already with the second pick-up item. We will also pack everything because we may meet strangers on the way, with whom we can chat a little and give them something as a gift. If they receive the right subject from us, they will gladly accept it and we will receive an extra narrative of one or two sentences from them. It’s just a shame that they’re all boring.

There are quite a few problems with the game’s narrative. On the one hand, these strangers are uninteresting, they add almost nothing in terms of content to the experience. In addition, Moira also often recalls the past, but her life is so empty and meaningless that at first I only felt unpleasantly sorry for her, and then I completely lost interest in her. Sometimes we also remember uncle Hamish’s old letters, he tells us about the past of the region and Scottish folk traditions. These would be interesting, but there is so little information that people will simply feel lacking in this area.

You can see from the still images that the game world is rather boring and monochromatic. We get seemingly endless brown blobs, which are occasionally broken up by ruins and caves, but it will soon become uncomfortable to travel around the world. Especially when we are forced to walk in front of a bigger mountain and for a long time we only see a patchy, one-colored wall in front of us. Rhythm games want to break the monotony. In this case, Moria starts running in the company of a deer, and we have to jump over the obstacles in the right rhythm by pressing the right buttons. It’s even more fun for the first few episodes, but then the songs start to repeat themselves – which sound like modern Scottish folk songs – and we get tired of it as quickly as we do with the discovery.

The three to four hours of Highland Song are designed to be replayed multiple times, as it doesn’t matter whether you go left or right on the two-dimensional paths, what you find on the ground and in abandoned buildings, which mountain peaks you climb, and how you get there- is it even in time for the sea or not. The only problem with this is that the game experience is far from being built in such a way as to encourage us to replay it. Of course, maybe I’m just not compatible with this program, but it seems to me that if you’re not a fan of very strict timing in games and you’re not a fan of countless retries, you won’t find much joy in this game. But if the latter two are true for you, you still have to deal with the boring narrative and monochromatic visuals. It’s a shame, because the folk traditions of Scotland would have been interesting to discover.

Highland Song is out for PC and Nintendo Switch. We tested it on PC.