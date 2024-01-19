The historic 11 of FC Barcelona of the 21st Century | TUDN La Liga

Along with a group of legendary FC Barcelona players, LaLiga has placed Rafael Márquez in the central defense of the Catalan club’s historic 11 of the 21st century.

The Mexican defender looks very well accompanied in a team in which it stands out that 9 of the 11 members have lifted the World Champion trophy. Needless to say, all the laurels achieved at the club.

LaLiga on its X account showed the list with the legend: “Is this the best XI of the @FCBarcelona_es in the 21st century?” And he posted an image with the footballers who in his opinion should be on said list.

Thus, Víctor Valdes appears in goal. The right back is Puyol, the center backs are Márquez and Piqué, and Jordi Alba appears on the left back.

In the midfield on the right is Xavi, in contention Busquets and on the left is Andrés Iniesta.

Finally, the lead of such a talented team could not be less.

Lionel Messi runs the right wing, Luis Suárez (the other player who has not won the World Cup along with Márquez) is the center forward and the Brazilian Ronaldinho closes this spectacular team on the left.

Márquez, who is currently the technical director of Barcelona Atlético in Spain’s Second Division, played for the Barça team for seven seasons (from 2003 to 2010) and won four Leagues, three Spanish Super Cups, one Copa del Rey and two Champions League.

