The historic Erumeli Pettatullal today; Holiday in Kanjirapalli Taluk

Kottayam: Today marks the end of the Sabarimala Pilgrimage, the historic Erumeli Pettatullal. Pettathullams of Ambalapuzha and Alangad groups will be held today. Erumeli Pettatullal is a renewal of the memory of Shastav Mahishi’s Nigraha. Pettatullal is a glimpse of devotional devotion, where the virgin Swamimars sprinkled with potions and different kinds of colors tied with charcoal and kacha, tied vegetables in cloth and hung on a wire on the concept of Mahishi’s lifeless body.

At 12 o’clock, with the circling of the Shrikrishna Parunth over Kochampalam, the Pettatullal of the people of Ampalapuzha will begin. Ambalapuzha people originally believed that Mohinirupam Punda Vishnu Chaitanyam was Lord Sri Krishna of Ambalapuzha Srikrishna Swamy Temple for Ayyappan’s incarnation. Pettathullal is headed by Samacha Perion N Gopalakrishna Pillai.

At 3 pm, the procession of Alangad natives led by patriarch AK Vijayakumar will begin at Kochampalam. Considering the belief that Vavaru went with the Ambalapuzha group, the Alangad group bowed down without entering the church. After receiving reception at various centers, the procession will conclude at 6.30 pm at the Petta temple of Alangad Sangam.

The District Collector has announced a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Kanjirapalli Taluk today on the occasion of Erumeli Pettatullal. The Collector also clarified that the holiday will not apply to public programs or public examinations scheduled earlier.