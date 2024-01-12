The historic Erumeli Pettatullal today; Holiday in Kanjirapalli Taluk

#historic #Erumeli #Pettatullal #today #Holiday #Kanjirapalli #Taluk

Kottayam: Today marks the end of the Sabarimala Pilgrimage, the historic Erumeli Pettatullal. Pettathullams of Ambalapuzha and Alangad groups will be held today. Erumeli Pettatullal is a renewal of the memory of Shastav Mahishi’s Nigraha. Pettatullal is a glimpse of devotional devotion, where the virgin Swamimars sprinkled with potions and different kinds of colors tied with charcoal and kacha, tied vegetables in cloth and hung on a wire on the concept of Mahishi’s lifeless body.

At 12 o’clock, with the circling of the Shrikrishna Parunth over Kochampalam, the Pettatullal of the people of Ampalapuzha will begin. Ambalapuzha people originally believed that Mohinirupam Punda Vishnu Chaitanyam was Lord Sri Krishna of Ambalapuzha Srikrishna Swamy Temple for Ayyappan’s incarnation. Pettathullal is headed by Samacha Perion N Gopalakrishna Pillai.

At 3 pm, the procession of Alangad natives led by patriarch AK Vijayakumar will begin at Kochampalam. Considering the belief that Vavaru went with the Ambalapuzha group, the Alangad group bowed down without entering the church. After receiving reception at various centers, the procession will conclude at 6.30 pm at the Petta temple of Alangad Sangam.

The District Collector has announced a holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Kanjirapalli Taluk today on the occasion of Erumeli Pettatullal. The Collector also clarified that the holiday will not apply to public programs or public examinations scheduled earlier.

Also Read:  More than 700 new cases of HIV/AIDS were registered in Bengo -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!
Argentina’s Inflation Reaches 211%, a Record Since the 1990s!
Posted on
‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals
‘Sea hydrogen’ produces hydrogen, drinking water, electricity, table salt and minerals
Posted on
Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’
Crow sometimes talks to deceased grandmother: ‘Comes to my spirit room’
Posted on
If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions
If not NATO Secretary General Kariņš, maybe EU Commissioner Kariņš? The Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals his intentions
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News