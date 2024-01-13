The historic ranking that Alejandro Tabilo reached after winning the Auckland ATP

#historic #ranking #Alejandro #Tabilo #reached #winning #Auckland #ATP

New Zealand became a territory that from today will be a source of joy for Alejandro Tabilo. The Chilean tennis player won the first ATP title of his career in Auckland, after beating the Japanese Taro Daniel (74th) in the final by sets of 6-2 and 7-5, in one hour and 36 minutes of play.

In addition to achieving the first major trophy of his career on the circuit and a succulent sum of money as a prize, the victory over the Japanese brought with it something important for the left-hander born in Toronto, Canada: he reached the best ranking of his career.

The 2024 season started with Tabilo ranked 82nd in the ATP rankings. As a result of his triumphs, he advanced until he even improved the best mark he had achieved. He reached 64th in July 2022. However, for the next update, he will be no less than top 50. A huge rise of 33 places leaves him 49th in the live rankings.

He is installed as nothing less than the fifth best South American in the ranking. The first is Nicolás Jarry, the 1st from Chile, who is 18th. Then the Argentines Francisco Cerúndolo (21st), Sebastián Báez (29th) and Tomás Martín Etcheverry (32nd) appear. Chile presents four representatives in the top 100. Christian Garin (86th) and Tomás Barrios (93rd) are added.

‘Jano’ is the ninth Chilean tennis player to win an ATP title. He joins a list headed by Marcelo Ríos, Fernando González, Jaime Fillol and Nicolás Massú.

Tabilo’s next step is his debut at the Australian Open, which starts in the early hours of Sunday for our country. In the first round he will face the American Aleksandar Kovacevic (103rd), coming from Qualy.