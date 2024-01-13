The historical record of Ławica Poznań was broken

#historical #record #Ławica #Poznań #broken

The result from 2018 was beaten.

December turned out to be another record month in the entire history of the Poznań airport (152,146 people were served) and last year ended with the number of 2,788,990 passengers served. In the previous record year – 2018 – it was 2,476,304 people.

In the statistics for the entire year 2023, the low-cost movement, i.e. the so-called low-cost airlines – Ryanair, Wizzair and flyDubai. “These carriers were chosen by 1,505,048 people, i.e. more than half of all those using Ławica. Among the most popular destinations, London with two airports – Stansted and Luton, as well as Dublin, invariably dominates. In the summer, the capital of Ireland was second to Zadar and other southern destinations. In autumn, many people chose flights to Alicante and Malta,” local officials say.

During the peak season, you could travel with cheap and traditional airlines to 41 airports. Charter flights served another 33 destinations.

As reported, legacy traffic includes traditional airlines such as LOT, Lufthansa, SAS and KLM – 409,278 passengers used their services to Warsaw, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Copenhagen and Amsterdam. More than twice as many people, as many as 870,222, flew with airlines operating charter flights. In addition, there is the remaining air traffic, which amounted to 4,442 travelers. All this adds up to a record 34,941 flight operations – almost 1,000 more than in 2022.

More new flight routes from Poznań will arrive in spring. Ryanair announced that it will be possible to fly from the capital of Greater Poland to Copenhagen, Prague and Thessaloniki. The launch of connections to Dubrovnik has already been announced.

Until 2018, air traffic from the capital of Greater Poland was systematically growing. Five years ago, the limit of 2 million passengers served was broken for the first time, approaching almost 2.5 million. Later, the situation changed significantly due to the pandemic. In 2021, we managed to exceed one million passengers, and in 2022 the result was twice as good – 2.252 million.

