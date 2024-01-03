the history created by the Russians shows something

#history #created #Russians #shows

Experts from the civil defense and security analysis center “Locked N’ Loaded” claim that the Russians started spreading the lie that the bunker of General V. Zaluzhno’s deputy was destroyed in Kyiv during the “Kinzhal” missile attack. According to them, if it is necessary to invent such stories, the results in the military sense are zero, only terrorism remains.

Another barbaric Russian attack with missiles and drones. Ukrainian cities were attacked again, mainly Kyiv and Kharkiv. Ukrainian forces say they shot down 72 of 99 missiles and all 35 drones.

It is noteworthy that, according to the Ukrainians, all 10 launched Kinzhal missiles were destroyed.

“At the beginning of the day, we raised an eyebrow after reading about such performance. After all, the strikes of drones and other missiles were supposed to occupy the air defense of the Ukrainians and open the way for “Kinzhals”. In this way, it was inevitable that at least part of the “Kinžal” could bypass the defense of the not very abundant Patriot systems and reach the targets,” the experts write.

They say that the doubts were confirmed by one video, in which, presumably, “Kinzhal” hits a residential area of ​​Kyiv without being shot down.

Experts say that when the aggressor started spreading the lie that the bunker of General V. Zaluzhno’s deputy was destroyed in Kyiv, it became clear – if such stories need to be made during the biggest Kinzhal missile attack, the results are zero in the military sense, elementary terrorism remains.

In the evening, the danger of missiles was declared in Odesa and Mykolaiv, it is likely that the Russians began to attack with suicide drones.

“It turns out that the Russians have smart missiles. One of them decided not to violate international law, refused to participate in the aggression and stayed at home – it fell on the territory of Russia, in the city of Voronezh,” ironically military experts.

Luhansk direction

Wedding ceremony. There are no major changes in the contact line. Local clashes continue on the northern flank.

Cremation. Today, the situation in the sector is somewhat calmer. It cannot be ruled out that the aggressor is regrouping and will intensify the attack again in the coming days.

Donetsk direction

Bachmut. Northern flank. The intensity of the battles has decreased somewhat, but the Russians continue to try to improve their tactical situation and torment the Ukrainians who are preparing for the defense of Chasiv Yar – Ivanivsk.

Looking at the experience of previous similar operations (for example, Severodonetsk – Lysychansk in the summer of 2022, Bachmut in the winter of 2023), at this stage the aggressor can start redeploying additional units to the area of ​​the operation. In this way, when the Russian forces completely exhausted the Ukrainians, fresh forces of the aggressor were promptly introduced into the battle. Will it happen this time? Experts promise to monitor the situation.

Avdijivka – Vuhledar. Northern flank. Russians about 150 moved towards Berdych, but the situation is changing – the Ukrainians are counter-attacking.

Pervomaiske stretch. The Russians tried very intensively to break through to Tonenka, but the Ukrainians kept their positions.

Marijinka – Vuhledar. The situation remains steadily difficult, but the Ukrainians are fighting at Heorhivka, Pobeda and Novomychailivka.

Zaporizhia Falls

The Russians continue to attack in the Robotynya wedge, the Ukrainians have maintained their positions

South direction

The aggressor tried to clear the Ukrainian bridgeheads on the left bank, but the Ukrainian forces maintained their positions. In turn, Ukrainian forces again struck (probably with missiles) the Russian V2 and logistics center in Skadovsk.