The Honeymooners actress Joyce Randolph (99) passed away | Stars

American actress Joyce Randolph has died. Randolph was best known for her role as Trixie in the classic American TV series The Honeymooners. Randolph was the last living leading actress from that series. The actress was 99 years old.

The actress’ son informed the American TMZ that his mother died on Saturday in her home in New York City, TMZ reports. The actress is said to have died in her sleep.

The Honeymooners, which featured Randolph alongside Jackie Gleason, Audrey Meadows and Art Carney, began as a recurring sketch on Gleason’s variety show and became a standalone series in 1955. In 1960, the series was the inspiration for the animated series The Flintstones. Remakes of The Honeymooners were made in various countries, including the Netherlands. In our country the series was shown as Then happiness was very common, which was broadcast by the Kro between 1994 and 2009.

