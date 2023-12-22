The Honor 90 GT can also be ordered with 24 GB of RAM, a first in the history of the brand

#Honor #ordered #RAM #history #brand

Thanks to Honor, another flagship killer device has appeared in China, which is called the Honor 90 GT. The smartphone undoubtedly boasts impressive features, at the head of which is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which can be ordered with up to 24 GB of operational memory.

The Honor 90 GT is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 2664 x 1200 pixels, the panel’s refresh rate is 120 Hz. In order to be gentle on the eyes, the display was also equipped with 3840 Hz PWM dimming. There is a fingerprint reader under the screen, and a 16-megapixel front-facing sensor is located inside a cut-out in the upper part.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor and optical image stabilization, which is assisted by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module when taking photos. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip already mentioned in the introduction is responsible for driving the phone, which can be accompanied by up to 24 GB of RAM, otherwise Honor mobile has never offered this much operational memory.

The basic model comes with 12 GB of RAM, and a version with 16 GB of RAM is also available. As for the capacity of the internal storage space, the basic version comes with 256 GB, and you can go up to 1 TB if that is not enough.

Inside the Honor 90 GT, we managed to squeeze a battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh, which can be fed with up to 100W fast charging. After the very first switch on, the device welcomes us with the Android 14 operating system, which is complemented by the Chinese manufacturer’s own MagicOS 7.2 interface with a unique look and extra functions. The novelty will be on store shelves with black, blue and gold paint.

The cheapest version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage costs HUF 126,000 in local money, while the most expensive configuration with 24 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage costs 180,000 HUF. Open sales of the device will begin on December 26 in China. Global distribution has not yet been discussed.

Source: GSMArena

Follow too NapiDroid.hu-ta for the latest Android news!