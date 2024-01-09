The HONOR Magic6 Lite also made its debut in Hungary, and it will soon be available for that price

#HONOR #Magic6 #Lite #debut #Hungary #price

HONOR has announced its new mid-range phone, the Magic6 Lite, for the domestic market, which will be available for purchase from mid-January. The novelty promises a beautiful display, durable design, excellent operating time and a great camera.

HONOR Magic6 Lite is available in Hungary from the middle of January in the manufacturer’s partner stores and in the range of service providers At a price of HUF 159,000in orange, green and black colors.

The front of the phone is adorned with a 6.78-inch, 120 Hz AMOLED display with 2652 x 1220 pixels. es has PWM dimming and low blue light emission.

The display of HONOR Magic6 Lite uses HONOR’s own Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop technology, which makes the new device resistant to falls, breaks and shocks. The device, which has earned the five-star SGS drop-resistant rating, achieves 1.2 times more impact resistance with ultra-modern damping technology and newly developed materials. This means that you can drop it from up to 1.5 meters, and it will in principle be fine at whatever angle it lands on.

The HONOR Magic6 Lite is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone comes with MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13.

HONOR Magic6 Lite doesn’t look like a bad offer from a photography point of view either, as it has a 108 MP primary camera on the back with a 1/1.67″ sensor size and f/1.75 aperture. In addition, there is a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2 MP macro unit, and the selfie camera is 16 MP.

Inside the mobile, a 5300 mAh battery provides the necessary energy for operation, the battery can be charged with 35 watts via cable. The 5G support, NFC, the 7.98 mm thin case and the 185 gram weight are also worth mentioning.

Source: Honor

