The Honor Magic6 series has arrived, the manufacturer’s 2024 flagship mobiles debuted with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, LTPO OLED display and up to 1 TB storage.

The Magic6 and Magic6 Pro have a 6.8-inch rounded LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 1264 x 2800 pixels and a refresh rate of 1-120 hertz. The peak brightness of the panel is 1800 nits in automatic mode, the peak HDR brightness is 5000 nits locally.

Both screens have 4320 Hz high-frequency PWM brightness control, and a 50-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture is located on the front panel. The Magic6 only got one cutout, but the Magic6 Pro has two, as 3D facial recognition is also part of the repertoire.

On the back of the Pro model, in the redesigned camera island, we find the 50-megapixel main camera with a variable aperture between f/1.4 and f/2.0, and the Magic 6’s main camera is also a 50-megapixel unit with an aperture of f/1.9.

The Pro model has a 180-megapixel periscope camera capable of 2.5x magnification, a digital zoom of 100x is available, and the third lens is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit.

The Magic6 has a 32-megapixel telephoto camera with 2.5x optical and 50x digital zoom, which is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide unit.

Both mobiles come with MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, 12 or 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage can be selected for the Pro model.

The Honor Magic6 comes with a 5450mAh battery, supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging with Honor’s own wireless charger. The battery of the Pro is 5600 mAh, the battery can be charged with 80 watts wired and 66 watts wirelessly.

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, infrared remote control are supported, and the Magic6 Pro is capable of satellite communication in China, with IP68 dust and water resistance.

The phones are available in black, green, blue, purple and white, the Chinese pricing is based on the table below in yuan and HUF.

RAM / Storage Honor Magic6 Honor Magic6 Pro 12 GB / 256 GB 4,399 Yuan / 213,989 HUF 5,699 Yuan / 277,139 HUF 16 GB / 256 GB 4,699 Yuan / 228,509 HUF – 16 GB / 512 GB 4,999 Yuan / 243,098 HUF 6,199 Yuan / HUF 301,454 16 GB / 1 TB – 6,699 yuan / HUF 325,768

Sales will begin on January 18, international pricing and availability will be revealed later.

