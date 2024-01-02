The hoofed devil of the gaming world bids farewell with pockets full to bursting

#hoofed #devil #gaming #world #bids #farewell #pockets #full #bursting

You can hate and hate Bobby Kotick, who left his position at Activision Blizzard for 32 years, but it is certain that he was more than worth it to be the main villain of the gaming industry.

Daniel Bódi

02.01.2024 – Perhaps no one is surprised that Bobby Kotick is regularly represented on the impressive list of the annual “most overpaid company managers”, who boasted $150 million in 2020 and $200 million in self-reward in the pocket of one of the biggest giant companies in the gaming industry, the With the unearthly success of Activision Blizzard. In 2022, he earned 154 million dollars for the CEO position alone + 22 million in bonuses for set/achieved goals + dividends from shares, which made him the 12th most overpaid company manager in the entire world. But outstanding game sales here, record income from microtransactions there, almost every year it reduces the development staff by a few hundred people, just to cut the numbers a bit.

But all that is in the past: after Activision Blizzard’s shitty desk fell on it, filled to the brim with more and more serious workplace harassment cases, Microsoft pounced on the opportunity and then threw a lifeline to the publisher of Call of Duty, WarCraft, and Candy Crush for $69 billion. The deal was closed at the end of 2023 with the permission of the British competition authority – and with a successful lawsuit against the American authority – after they could have reported much more openly and boldly the dismissal of Bobby Kotick, who was also considered the hoofed devil of the gaming industry, which took effect on January 1, 2024 (more precisely, December 23 29) became a reality.

Bobby Kotick walks away with his pockets stuffed to the brim

Everyone could be a little more lenient with him, since he has successfully led Activision, then Blizzard, then King since 1991, and has become one of the most decisive – and most hated – players in the gaming industry, according to the official defense speech. And while it’s true that the trio of companies that came together under his control (plus a few other acquired and merged studios) became the most successful venture, it exacted a price that probably no one is willing to pay willingly, least of all Kotick.

But no matter how bad the situation inside Activision Blizzard was, Kotick always kept his money – and his position. In vain did they air the laundry about the conditions within the company, in vain did the developers launch a petition for its cancellation, which was signed by more than a thousand, in vain did some particularly dark things come to light about it – e.g. he threatened his assistant to kill him, the manager stayed and continued to earn very well, unrealistically much.

His farewell does not change this either, Microsoft also lavishly pays Kotick, who fought tooth and nail for the acquisition to the end; according to some reports, he can expect a severance package of at least $15 million, which is not a small amount, but is likely to be far dwarfed by the amount due for his shares – which estimates at nearly $390 million. In this context, it is perhaps easier to understand why Activision Blizzard King wanted so much in Redmond,

with which he quietly reaps 405 million dollars, i.e. slightly more than HUF 141 billion.

This is the outlet, the drumbeat of the hooved devil of the toy industry, whose vacant place has already been found with the most suitable people. After Microsoft thoroughly rearranged the inner workings and hierarchy of Xbox, the new leaders of Activision Blizzard; Activision Blizzard Vice President Thomas Tippl; Rob Kostich, president of Activision Publishing; Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment; and Tjodolf Sommestad, the president of King, are already reporting situations to Matt Booty, who since October has been in charge of the expanded organization of the internal studios, including the ZeniMax-Bethesda duo.

What the future of the giant studio and publisher, which has seen better days, will look like, I cannot say for lack of fortune telling, but the game and player-centered mentality of the Xbox management can certainly improve Activision Blizzard’s creative processes and working atmosphere – and thus its games. But time will tell. And we can only hope that the boss named Bobby Kotick will not appear anywhere else (hehe), buy himself a remote island with this busty fortune, and enjoy his retirement years sipping cosmos on the beach. It’s better for everyone.

