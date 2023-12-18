The hope of the woman who had 27 surgeries is over! Drama in Gaziantep!

#hope #woman #surgeries #Drama #Gaziantep

An event that will go down in medical literature in Gaziantep. The unfortunate woman, whose five siblings died of cancer, herself fell into the grip of an incurable disease. She had 27 surgeries.

According to the news on Telgraf.net; The unfortunate woman, whose five siblings died of cancer, herself fell into the grip of an incurable disease. She had 27 surgeries. A mass was removed from his abdomen 3 times, one of which weighed 18 kilograms. Kılıç stated that when the woman, whose abdomen was swollen and scarred again despite the surgeries she had undergone, went to the doctor again and they told her that they could not perform another operation, ‘I can neither sit at home nor go out. I’m tired of going to the doctor now. My treatment was not successful. I had 27 surgeries and my life was ruined. Now the same disease has recurred again. And the doctors don’t do anything anymore,’ she said.

SICK PAY WAS CUT

Gül Kılıç, who stated that he could not undergo surgery and no solution was found for his illness and that his sick pay was also cut, said: ‘My salary was also cut because I was not sick. The condition of my stomach is obvious. During the surgeries, they removed masses weighing 18 and 13 kilos each. I had surgery 27 times. I have no income. Coal aid is provided. My rent is 3 thousand TL. I do not know what to do. I was fed up and gave up treatment. They couldn’t put him into operation again. My sick pay was cut. They gave a solid report. I want my sick pay to be treated. I separated from my wife, they do not give widow’s pension. If my wife died, I could also receive a widow’s pension. What should I do now?’ said.