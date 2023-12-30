The horrifying process of becoming a “terrorist demon” from a middle school student. Behind the scenes, many financial backers are extremely unscrupulous.

#horrifying #process #terrorist #demon #middle #school #student #scenes #financial #backers #extremely #unscrupulous

Seven defendants were sentenced to prison yesterday in the thrilling “Guangcheng Man” bomb case. Judge Li Yunteng said a thought-provoking sentence when he sentenced: “The person who wrote the plea letter may not have known how terrible the defendants in the case were. This shows that the social atmosphere at that time was distorted. They corrupt people’s moral judgment and turn them into radicals.” Looking closely at the entire case, the most shocking thing is that six of the seven terrorists were middle school students when they committed the crime, and the “mastermind” Ho Yu-hong was in Form Three. , extremist thoughts can actually drive them to become maniacs who plant bombs to kill people. What is even more chilling is that behind the gang, there are many “financiers” who fund terrorist activities. They hide behind and push a group of middle school students to commit crimes that harm innocent people. It is extremely unscrupulous and the authorities must get to the bottom of it.

In the “Light City” bombing case, a group of middle school students participated in radical movements and became terrorists, launching a series of terrorist attacks. The details and mentality of the process are thrilling.

Looking through the details of the case, you can have a clearer understanding of their mentality when committing the crime and the inside story of their planned actions. The 20-year-old Ho Yu-hong, nicknamed “Brother Lennon”, although he is only a middle school student, is the main figure in planning terrorist operations and is responsible for recruiting, commanding and deploying the details of terrorist attacks. At a gathering in February 2021, he told the middle school students who joined the group: “I want to do something big to attract the attention of all Hong Kong citizens and awaken Hong Kong people’s awareness of struggle.” He also said that each participant will receive a bonus of NT$1,000. .

Ho Yu-hong made a plan at that time, which was for another defendant Chen Chuoxuan (also a middle school student) to use a backpack to transport and place bombs in the Kwun Tong Court Building from July 10 to 20, 2021, and then use a mobile phone to remotely detonate them. He said that a car would take him to the airport afterwards and he would flee to the UK. If unsuccessful, another middle school student Luo Qiying would sneak in and detonate.

At that time, some people thought that this was too dangerous, so Ho Yu-hong said: “If you do big things, someone must sacrifice, and if you do dirty things, someone must do it.” Another plan of his was to bomb the Tuen Mun Courthouse. After that, he would use the “Floating City” He will formally admit responsibility, and he will leave Hong Kong for the UK to control future actions.

Fortunately, before they took action, the Police National Security Department arrested Ho Yu-hong at his home on July 5, 2021, and took away 8 of his notebooks, in which he wrote down the purpose of launching a terrorist attack, including “undermining the stable structure of Hong Kong”, “triggering “domino effect”, “promoting conflicts between the CCP and all parties”, “establishing resistance organizations afterwards”, etc., and using actions to create new modes of resistance, elevating social movements to a “revolutionary” level.

The idea is to escalate the destruction from street protests to “violent revolution.” If the police had not stopped it in time, the consequences would have been disastrous.

Another main member of the terrorist gang is college student Zhang Haoyang. He grew up in a Christian family. His father is a clergyman and his mother is a teacher. He joined the localist organization “Xianxue Ideocracy” in early 2021, and later switched to “Guangcheng People”. “, and hid with He Yuhong. After learning that the other party planned to plant a bomb in the court, he said that he would provide money to help He purchase explosive materials, and help He Yuhong escape by plane. He then put 40,000 yuan in an envelope and hid it in a toilet compartment of Olympian City Mall, asking He to get it. In addition, he also promised to help recruit other students to participate in the operation and provide information on bomb-making techniques.

Later, they went to the bomb site for on-the-spot observation, and organized a division of labor, including those who placed the bombs and those who acted as “sentinels,” etc. The organization gradually expanded.

There is a “financier” hidden behind the terrorist gang. A property management manager was arrested on suspicion of financing the “Guangcheng people”, but he is only an intermediary. It is believed that there is a bigger “financier” above him.

From these details, it can be seen that they have a large amount of money of tens of thousands of dollars at their disposal. There is obviously a “financier” behind the scenes, using Zhang Haoyang as an intermediary to distribute the money to He Yuhong and others. In July 2021, the police arrested a property management manager, suspecting him of providing money to terrorist gangs. However, he was probably just a higher-level intermediary. It is believed that there is an invisible “big benefactor” above him. .

There are two points worth pondering about this shocking case: First, extremist thoughts can turn a group of simple middle school students into bomb-laying and murderous demons. The process of “becoming a demon” requires appropriate soil and accelerating agents; in addition, there must be people behind the scenes. Only some “black hands” and “water pipes” can facilitate the emergence of terrorist gangs.

The authorities and the whole society should learn from these two sources of disaster and prevent terrorism in the bud.

Tokito Monogatari

**Blog articles are written at your own responsibility and do not represent the position of our company**

The Civic Party completed the final process of dissolution last Saturday, which can be said to be officially “sealed”. Only nearly 100,000 yuan of party assets are left, all of which were donated to the public welfare fund, which is a small “good luck”. When the last chairman, Leung Ka-kit, responded to media inquiries, his tone was calm and very careful. He only said that the party was over and there was no point in asking him to “finally conclude”. It didn’t matter whether he was right or wrong. At least he acted “openly and aboveboard”. Friends in the political circle sneered after hearing this, saying that there are still many secrets of the Civic Party that have not been exposed to the light. In addition to the 14.56 million secret donations received by Jimmy Lai that year, it is still unclear whether there are other monetary relationships, and the party The core figures have frequent contacts with Jimmy Lai and the U.S. Consul General in Hong Kong. What plots and plots they have have been kept secret. The relevant evidence will not be erased with the party.

The Civic Party officially “sealed the seal” last Saturday. Leung Ka-kit said there was no point in sealing the coffin, but the party had always acted “uprightly”. Friends in the political circle pointed out that there are still many secrets in the intricate relationship between the Civic Party, Jimmy Lai and the US government.

Liang Jiajie said that all members of the Kuomintang Party have left and quit the party, and no one is willing to take over. He can say that “no one has money” and has to face reality. It means that since the party has reached this point, it is better to end itself. On the surface, he seems free and easy, but friends in the political circle revealed his intentions, saying that there are still many hands behind the things the Kuomintang has done. If he is held accountable, the risks are not small. The safest way is to “destroy the party” and bury himself in peace.

However, even if the Kuomintang disbands, individual party members may not be able to escape. Former Security Bureau Secretary Lai Tung-kwok once told me that if a party member is suspected of breaking the law, the legal responsibility is still there, and law enforcement agencies can pursue it to the end in accordance with the law.

The Citizen’s Party’s account is indeed very long. Let’s not talk about anything else. Its intricate relationship with Jimmy Lai is unfathomable. According to Jimmy Lai’s secret documents exposed by the “FOXY Leak” in 2011, he gave 12 donations to the Civic Party between 2006 and 2011, totaling HK$14.56 million (the Democratic Party accepted HK$15.04 million). These were only part of the records disclosed at the time. There was no way for the outside world to know whether there were other monetary transactions. Jimmy Lai claimed at the time that he earned the money himself, that is, he was not a “middleman” and there were no other water pipes behind it. But only he knew the truth.

After the secret was exposed, of course he took full precautions to avoid leaking it again. Therefore, from 2011 to 2019, it is an unsolved mystery how much he “pumped water” to the Kuomintang. According to common sense, this water The throat has never been blocked.

During this period, Jimmy Lai had frequent contacts with Civic Party Chairman Yu Ruowei, former Democratic Party Chairman Martin Lee, and former Chief Secretary for Administration Anson Chan, and often had close discussions. Later, the new core members of the Kuomintang, Guo Rongkeng and Yang Yueqiao, came to power, and they met with Li from time to time. Once, not long after they were elected as members of the Legislative Council, they were caught visiting Li Zhiying’s mansion and gathering together behind closed doors.

In addition to secretly communicating with Jimmy Lai, senior Kuomintang leaders also have frequent contacts with personnel from the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong. In August 2020, shortly after the central government implemented the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, someone saw the US Consul General in Hong Kong, Smith, entering Liang Jiajie’s lawyer’s office and having a secret meeting with Liang and Yang Yueqiao. It is unknown what he said, but it is believed that it was related to the National Security Law. related.

Not only did they keep in close contact with the U.S. Consulate, but they also went to Washington to meet with U.S. officials and dignitaries shortly after the blackout broke out in June 2019. Guo Rongheng was even invited by U.S. Vice President Pence to attend his Christmas party, taking the opportunity to push the U.S. Congress to pass the ” Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” to strengthen sanctions on Hong Kong. At the same time, Liang Jiajie also visited the European Parliament and called for the formulation of an EU version of the Magnitsky Act to sanction SAR officials.

Former Citizen Party Chairman Guo Yongkeng went to Washington to meet with Vice President Pence at the end of 2019, and discussed with other government officials how to sanction Hong Kong.

In the more than ten years from 2006 to 2020, there are many things in the “triangular relationship” between Civic Party members, Jimmy Lai and the US government that have not seen the light of day and are still unfathomable. They are by no means “open and bright” as Leung Ka-kit said . The truth of this period of history will always be revealed, and the culpability of some people will not be written off just because the Kuomintang Party “nailed it”.