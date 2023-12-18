«The hospital, a place of care for the body and the heart»

#hospital #place #care #body #heart

“I believe and fervently hope that in this house, in this hospital, the light that flows from God always shines, through the testimony of those who suffer and those who take care of suffering.” With these words Bishop Francesco Beschi concluded the homily of the Mass concelebrated with Don Alberto Monaci, director of the Office for Health Pastoral Care, the guardian Friar Attilio Gueli, Friar Luca Mantovani, Friar Stefano Dubini and Friar Mauro Mariani in the church of “Pope John XXIII” hospital. «It is a great joy for me to celebrate in this place that we all feel particularly dear to us», said Monsignor Beschi, thanking the general director Maria Beatrice Stasi, the health director Fabio Pezzoli and with them all the people who work in the hospital, the volunteers who generously they make their time available, the people welcomed, cared for and healed and their families.

The dialogue with the general director of the Pope John XXIII Asst, Maria Beatrice Stasi, and with the staff

«These days of preparation for Christmas – continued the Bishop – are full of joy, of that joy that comes from hope, a feeling that we turn into prayer for the sick, for those who care, for those who love these people. It is the birth of Jesus that generates hope. The birth of Jesus is the good news that we also experience in this hospital: the sick and their families await the good news from those who treat them, it is not always healing, but the certainty of never being abandoned; it is love that is expressed through skills and richness of humanity. Here the wounds of the body and heart are bandaged. This cure becomes liberation. What changes the world is not power, but the gift. We must cultivate the beauty of giving, but also the humility of welcoming the gift.”

A much appreciated gesture of hope was the visit to a department, which, like every year, took place before Mass. «This year – explains Stasi – we thought of an “unpublished”, a department in which Monsignor Beschi has never been accompanied. We have chosen Surgery, where patients awaiting surgery who have already undergone surgery are hospitalized, both for scheduled procedures and for emergencies. It is a department where places are always full.” Accompanying the Bishop on the first floor of Tower 4 were the general director Stasi, the medical director Pezzoli, the director of Surgery 1 Alessandro Lucianetti, doctor Fabio Frosio, other doctors from the department and residents. Monsignor Beschi wanted to greet the patients, for each one a word, a smile, a handshake, a caress, a prayer. He listened to the doctors’ stories, the reasons for hospitalization, how the person is reacting to the treatments.

«It was a very welcome visit. The presence of the Bishop among the patients is a beautiful sign. We are lucky that he came today. I hadn’t been well for a while and in the end I had to be operated on for acute appendicitis”, says Stefano Martino, with his wife at his side. Guido and his wife Luisa talk to the Bishop, reminding him that years earlier he gave Confirmation to his son Carlo. «We knew the Bishop would stop by. This visit is important at a time when we are experiencing difficulty”, say husband and wife. A lady from Cologno al Serio, who is awaiting surgery, reminds Monsignor Beschi that she too was in Rome for the ordination of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa: «The Bishop’s visit – she said – was truly beautiful, it helps to keep on morale. We are in the hands of God and also of the surgeons, we must accept what happens.” Giorgio Saradini from Presezzo hopes to be home in a few days, hoping to be able to see the Bishop again at the Christmas Mass in the Cathedral; in the same room Mike Wilson, who lives in Ciserano, recently underwent surgery; his wife with him: «We hope to return home on the 25th, let’s see the improvements, we are in good hands here. The Bishop is very kind and it is pleasant to talk to him.”

Gifts for the Bishop

The Bishop received some gifts, including a nativity scene, a painting created by prison inmates, and – from the general director Maria Beatrice Stasi – the book «23 The red line» written by Raffaello Baitelli, who at the time of the Covid emergency was a nurse at «Papa Giovanni», today a family nurse. «It is a collection of poems born from that terrible experience, a way to reflect and, in some way, to overcome what we experienced», comments DG Stasi, who this year concludes her commitment to «Papa Giovanni». Before leaving the hospital, a stop also at the nativity scene created by Fra Mauro, in which there are characters and animals created by hospital children: «A small oncology patient made a puppet that represents him and wanted to guard the hut of Baby Jesus”, says Brother Mauro.