The hotel in Pobierowo has a new director. It was Wioletta Szatkowska-Musiał

The website e-hotelarz.pl presents the profile of the new director of the Gołębiewski Hotel in Pobierowo. He notes that Wioletta Szatkowska-Musiał has been associated with the hotel industry for almost 30 years.

Who is Wioletta Szatkowska-Musiał?

She started her career in the sector at the Verano Health and Relaxation Center in Kołobrzeg. She got a job as a receptionist there in 1995.

Starting from an entry-level position, she climbed the career ladder until, in 2008, she became the manager of the hotel department. A year later, she moved to the Arka Medical Spa complex.

There she started in a managerial position and became the manager of the hotel part. In 2016, she became the director of the entire facility. Now he will manage the Gołębiewski Hotel in Pobierowo.

Hotel Gołębiewski is a giant by the Polish seaside

A gigantic hotel resembling a cruise ship in shape is to be the jewel in the crown of the hotel empire of the late Tadeusz Gołębiewski. The facility in Pobierowo, located right on the Baltic Sea, has 11 floors, over 2,000 accommodation and five stars.

The opening date of the hotel has already been postponed many times. The investor’s plans were thwarted by, among others, coronavirus pandemic and the death of Tadeusz Gołębiewski. The colossus in Pobierowo was to be ready in mid-2022. However, the deadline could not be met. Then the investor talked about putting the facility into operation at the start of the summer season in 2023, but this time the company was overwhelmed by the task.

Hotel Gołębiewski and problems with swimming pools

There is a way out of this situation. The investor will try to legalize unauthorized construction, which, however, means additional costs for him. More important, however, is the opening of the gigantic facility, which is still being postponed. At least parts of it.

We are convinced that this process will not affect the pace of hotel construction we will be able to invite the first guests to our facility in mid-2024 – Agnieszka Gawińska-Rucińska, legal advisor and member of the management board of Gołębiewski Holding, told money.pl.

The case concerns specifically five facilities: large, medium and small swimming pools, a paddling pool and a jacuzzi complex. Those located outside the hotel are clearly visible in the photos attached to the article.

