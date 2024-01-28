the housing shortage is not simply solved

#housing #shortage #simply #solved

Rolf Schuttenhelm editor Climate

“15 million people, on that very small piece of Earth.” This is how the number 1 hit by music duo Fluitsma & Van Tijn from 1996 begins. Almost thirty years later, that small piece of earth has not grown, but the number of people has: the Dutch population is expected to reach 18 million people this year, according to CBS.

The number of homes has not grown at the same rate, and this problem will not be solved once the existing housing shortage is eliminated, because the population is expected to continue to grow.

In 26 years, there could be another 2 million extra Dutch people, the State Commission for Demographic Developments 2050 reported last week. Where should they live? That plan is not ready yet, experts tell NOS.

The Netherlands has a “policy vacuum of fifteen years” when it comes to housing construction and spatial planning, says environmental design researcher Fransje Hooimeijer of TU Delft. She is referring to the disappearance of the Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment (VROM) in 2010.

According to Hooimeijer, we now have to catch up, but we must look ahead to the 22nd century. The North Sea is getting higher and higher, polders are getting deeper and rivers need more space. “Looking ahead, we know what we need to do differently now.”

NOS Water and soil determine the suitability for conventional housing construction. This picture shifts with high sea level rise.

That realization has not yet arrived in practice, says her Delft colleague Reinout Kleinhans. The urban planner points to construction plans outside the dike near Arnhem and a new village in the deepest polder in the Netherlands.

These are locations where the pressure from the rivers and the North Sea could become much greater in the future. “But because the construction plans in the floodplains near Arnhem still meet the standards in the short term, the Council of State had no choice but to dismiss the objections to that construction.”

Yet thinking does change. Since 2022, ‘water and soil guide’ has been the official new starting point for spatial planning in the Netherlands. Land use should follow from the suitability of the landscape.

“In principle, water and soil control means that we have significantly less space for housing in the long term,” says Kleinhans. This is because more space is needed to store excess water and the risk of flooding may also increase elsewhere. “We can cross off all deep polders and floodplains as locations for regular housing construction, because we should not pass on risks to future generations.”

Portable residential areas

What then is non-regular housing? Hooimeijer investigates how habitation could move with the water. She calls it amphibious living – for example with floating houses or houses on stilts.

The term ‘modular construction’ is also used. That suggests that you can demolish a house again to move it. “In high and dry places you invest for the long term, in other places you can choose to build temporarily,” says climate adaptation researcher Myrjam de Graaf of Wageningen University & Research.

You can imagine it with one individual house, but with an entire residential area it becomes more difficult, says her colleague Ingrid Coninx. This therefore involves large-scale investments in general facilities: a road network, sewerage, schools, supermarkets, expansion of the local government. “The social aspect is probably even more complex,” says Coninx. “Do people want to move?”

No (net) urbanization after 2050

The European Commission wants to put a stop to urbanization. From 2050, expansion of buildings in European member states should no longer be at the expense of the total area of ​​agriculture and nature. One solution is densification of existing residential areas, but there is not much space left for that either, says Kleinhans. High-rise buildings do not always lead to higher population density.

Kleinhans does not simply see a solution to the housing shortage of the future, without slowing down population growth. That growth could still increase considerably, the State Commission said last week. Based on different scenarios for immigration, projections range from an additional 5 million people in 2050 to a modest decline, just below 18 million people.

“Those extremes have been chosen very extreme,” says CBS demographer Ruben van Gaalen. “But they clearly illustrate the major effect of immigration on population growth. And we have seen in recent years that immigration is very difficult to predict.”

“If we want to manage population growth, we must also look more critically at the structure of our economy,” says Kleinhans. “Aren’t we addicted to cheap labor? Migration is very difficult to manage, but letting the current situation take its course and saying that all kinds of companies and sectors can simply attract labor migrants, for whom housing is then needed, is ultimately not enough. to hold.”