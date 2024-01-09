The HR broom will reach another company. A date has been set

#broom #reach #company #date #set

The PZU Management Board informed about convening an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on February 15, 2024. The stock exchange announcement also included the planned agenda of the meeting, one of which included changes in the composition of the supervisory board.

According to the statute of the largest Polish insurer, the supervisory board of PZU consists of seven to 11 members. Considering the circumstances, it can be assumed that this is a prelude to replacing the company’s management board.

PZU is another state-owned company that has recently announced the convening of a general meeting to change the supervisory board. Previously, this was done by, among others: Stock Exchange, KGHM or Orlen.

Below is a calendar of other planned general meetings of shareholders of state-owned companies, where personnel decisions are expected:

January 30 – Enea;

January 31 – PGE;

February 2 – PKO BP ( more on this topic in this article );

February 5 – WSE;

February 6 – PKN Orlen;

February 13 – KGHM;

February 15 – PZU.

Separating companies controlled by the State Treasury from parties was one of the key demands of the opposition before the elections. The Civic Coalition even included it in its program and announced that within 100 days of taking power, all members of supervisory and management boards in companies with State Treasury shareholding would be dismissed.

The State Treasury has shares in over 400 entities. The ministry headed by Borys Budka supervises 135 companies, of which several of the largest are listed on the stock exchange. A few days before the end of the year, the Ministry of State Assets sent letters to state entities requesting to convene general meetings of shareholders. This was a key step in replacing members of supervisory boards and later management boards.