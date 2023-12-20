The Huawei Nova 12 mobile phones will debut on December 26

#Huawei #Nova #mobile #phones #debut #December

Next week, you can expect the presentation of new Huawei devices, as the Nova 12 smartphones will be unveiled in China. The presentation will take place on December 26, at 3:30 p.m. local time, and three new models will be presented at the Beijing event.

The first teaser poster announcing the event has also arrived, showing the Nova 12 with a bold design and bright blue paint. To prevent the smartphone from being confused with members of other series, the Nova branding is on the back.

The smartphone shown in the teaser has three rear cameras, but we have no information about them yet. The series can come with three devices, alongside the Nova 12 comes the Nova 12 Pro and the big gun of the series, the Nova 12 Ultra.

According to preliminary information, the basic model may debut with Huawei’s own Kirin 830 chipset, while the Pro and Ultra editions may appear with the high-end Kirin 9000S chip. As revealed in a previous certification document, the Ultra model will support 100-watt wired fast charging.

In addition to all this, you can count on an adjustable aperture, 50 megapixel primary camera, which will be able to change the aperture between f/1.4 and f/4.0. The Nova 12 Ultra will be capable of some form of satellite messaging, but no specifics are known about this yet.

Source: GSMArena

