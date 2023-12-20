The Huawei Nova 12 mobile phones will debut on December 26

#Huawei #Nova #mobile #phones #debut #December

Next week, you can expect the presentation of new Huawei devices, as the Nova 12 smartphones will be unveiled in China. The presentation will take place on December 26, at 3:30 p.m. local time, and three new models will be presented at the Beijing event.

The first teaser poster announcing the event has also arrived, showing the Nova 12 with a bold design and bright blue paint. To prevent the smartphone from being confused with members of other series, the Nova branding is on the back.

The smartphone shown in the teaser has three rear cameras, but we have no information about them yet. The series can come with three devices, alongside the Nova 12 comes the Nova 12 Pro and the big gun of the series, the Nova 12 Ultra.

According to preliminary information, the basic model may debut with Huawei’s own Kirin 830 chipset, while the Pro and Ultra editions may appear with the high-end Kirin 9000S chip. As revealed in a previous certification document, the Ultra model will support 100-watt wired fast charging.

In addition to all this, you can count on an adjustable aperture, 50 megapixel primary camera, which will be able to change the aperture between f/1.4 and f/4.0. The Nova 12 Ultra will be capable of some form of satellite messaging, but no specifics are known about this yet.

Source: GSMArena

Follow too NapiDroid.hu-ta for the latest Android news!

Also Read:  Will 2024 be the year in which Apple's iPhone will make way for other products?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

José Enrique Carrero Blanco: “ETA had a lot of help”
José Enrique Carrero Blanco: “ETA had a lot of help”
Posted on
US urges Serbia to address election-related issues
US urges Serbia to address election-related issues
Posted on
Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data
Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data
Posted on
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News