The Huawei P70 will come with a camera island similar to iPhones

Huawei is already in the midst of preparing the P70 series, which will arrive sometime in March, and news about it has already begun to circulate. This time, someone leaked the back design, which looks a bit like the P60 mobiles were crossed with an iPhone 15 Pro.

The diagram below was drawn by the known leaker, DigitalChatStation published, this is what the Huawei P70 will supposedly look like, but there is a good chance that the Pro version will also get a similar design.

Compared to its predecessor, the camera island is a little wider, almost square, but with rounded corners. The design is partly reminiscent of newer iPhones, but here the camera part protruding from the back can be much larger.

The main sensor will certainly be in the middle, which could get a large 1-inch sensor and a variable aperture lens. In addition, we expect a periscope telephoto camera, as well as an ultra-wide-angle unit, in which a 1-inch sensor can also serve.

