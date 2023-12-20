The Hungarian car market is facing traffic

#Hungarian #car #market #facing #traffic

In November, compared to a year earlier, the number of new passenger cars put on the market increased by 6.7 percent to 885,581, after an annual increase of 14.6 percent in October.

In the first 11 months of this year, 9 million 681 thousand 752 new passenger cars were put on the market, which is a 15.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Among the four largest EU car markets, Italy had the most significant increase, 20 percent in the first 11 months, followed by Spain with 17.3 percent, France with 16.2 percent and Germany with 11.4 percent.

The market share of battery-only electric cars (BEVs) put on the market in November is 16.3 percent, hybrid-electric cars (HEVs) 27.4 percent, plug-in hybrid cars (PHEVs) 8.1 percent percent, that of gasoline vehicles was 32.7 percent, and that of diesel vehicles was 12.2 percent.

In November, 144,378 BEV cars were sold in the European Union, 16.4 percent more than a year earlier, the sale of HEV cars increased by 28.7 percent, to 242,979, while the sale of PHEV cars decreased by 22.1 percent, to 72,002. In November of this year, 289,392 gasoline cars were sold in the EU, 4.2 percent more compared to last November. while sales of diesel cars fell by 10.3 percent to 107,755.

In the first 11 months, sales of BEV cars increased by 48.2 percent, to 1 million 378 thousand 441, those of HEV cars increased by 29.9 percent, to 2 million 489 thousand 072, while those of PHEV cars increased by 1.8 percent, to 741 thousand Reduced to 390. The sale of gasoline cars increased by 11.1 percent, to 3 million 452 thousand 372, while the sale of diesel cars fell by 5.5 percent, to 1 million 325 thousand 349.

According to ACEA data, 99,743 new cars were put on the market in Hungary in the first 11 months of this year, 3.7 percent less than the 103,523 a year earlier.

Within this, 24.1 percent more, 5,375 BEV cars, 14.4 percent more, 5,123 PHEV cars, 6.9 percent more, 41,148 HEV cars, 15.5 percent less, 35,553 gasoline cars, and 10 percent less , 12,019 diesel cars were put on the market.

