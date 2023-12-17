The Hungarian flu product won a beauty contest in Dubai

#Hungarian #flu #product #won #beauty #contest #Dubai

She won the Dubai beauty pageant out of eight hundred applicants Deák Edina Karinawho has already been seen at Hungarian beauty contests such as Miss Balaton – writes a Naphire.hu. The Hungarian girl has been building her career as a content producer for years and travels the world in the process.

“I’ve been working as an influencer for about 5-6 years, at the beginning of my career I didn’t call this work, it was just a hobby. Then I grew from influencer to more of a content producer. Traveling the world equipped with cameras and drones, I constantly collaborated and worked on the digital content of clothing brands and hotels” he tells.

She was in the process of renewing her apartment in London when she heard about the Miss Influencer competition to be held in Dubai.

Since my move was timely, (…) and I like to live in a warm climate, as I did in San Francisco, Sudan, Singapore and Bali, the decision was easy. If I am going to change continents, I want to move to a place where I can build new relationships. (…) So I decided to leave London for a while and try myself at the Dubai competition. (…) I never know how to proceed. Now I’m spending Christmas at home, then the New Year in Bali, then I’ll come back and stay here in Dubai, continuing my work as a content producer” – revealed Karina Deák Edina, who is currently single.

Featured photo source: Instagram / @deakedinakarina

Also Read:  Enjoy the opening ceremony of Danang International Fireworks Festival 2023

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Latest political news live | Tellado considers that the motion of censure in Pamplona is “an insult to democracy” | Spain
Posted on
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News