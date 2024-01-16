The husband of a young woman who died after surgery at a clinic in Turkey makes serious allegations: “She fell and blacked out!”

#husband #young #woman #died #surgery #clinic #Turkey #allegations #fell #blacked

A young woman from Brăila wanted to improve her physical appearance in a clinic in Turkey, but she returned home in a coffin. Raluca Ciupitu (35 years old) would have undergone, on the same day, four cosmetic operations, which would have cost, in total, 8,000 euros. The husband of Brailence accuses the Turkish doctor who performed the interventions of the woman’s death. Raluca died shortly after discharge, right in front of the hotel room where she had stayed with her husband and daughter, in Istanbul.”

For almost a year, Petrea Ciupitu can no longer find peace, after the death of his wife, whom he adored and who was his life partner for two decades. The tragedy happened in February 2023, when the two went together to a private clinic in Turkey, where the young woman was going to have several cosmetic procedures.

Petrea Ciupitu told us that he and his wife arrived at that clinic through a woman from Brăila, the city where they also lived. She collaborates with the clinic in Istanbul, finding clients willing to undergo cosmetic surgery at reasonable prices. For four aesthetic operations, namely liposuction, breast implant, Brazilian lift and abdominoplasty, they would have paid the sum of 8,000 euros.

“They only did blood tests and said, ‘Tomorrow we will operate on you'”

Petrea Ciupitu claims that his wife was put into surgery without complete analyses.

“I saw that this lady was advertising on Facebook at the clinic and that’s how I got in touch with her, she was also from Brăila, like us. He told us that four operations can be done at once, at the same time, that it is cheaper that way and that we are also given a guarantee. My wife had never had surgery in her life. We went to make an appointment at the clinic of Dr. Cem Inan Bektas, and when we got there, the first question was “Do you have the money with you?”. They only did blood tests and said “Tomorrow we will operate on you”. The next day, they called us and said they were postponing the surgery to Wednesday, February 15, because they had another patient. On Wednesday, I went with my wife to have surgery,” Petrea Ciupitu told Gândul.

Raluca Ciupitu was 35 years old and the mother of a 16-year-old girl

He was in the operating room for 9 hours

He says that the doctor informed him that the intervention would take about 4-5 hours. The man left the clinic and returned around the time he had estimated the operation would be completed, at which time he was allegedly informed that the operation had been extended because there had been a problem.

“From 4-5 hours, as they told me at the beginning, the operation lasted 9 hours. When I went to the salon with my daughter afterwards, Raluca was not conscious for about two hours. They told me to walk it every two hours. I struggled twice to walk her, but I had nothing to walk, because she was like a mannequin. In the morning a nurse came to take her blood and I could see that the lady was panicking. The nurse called the doctor after 20 minutes. 5 minutes after she came, the doctor looked at her, asked her if she was OK and she shook her head that she was not OK. He undid the dressing from her belly, took a look and then told me I could take her home and come back in a week for a check-up. It had 10 drains on it and I told them how to take it like that, because I don’t know how to change these, and they showed me how to do it,” the man told us.

“I took her to the hotel with my car”

Although it was obvious that his wife was not feeling well at all, Petrea Ciupitu complied with the doctor’s recommendations, put his newly operated wife in the car and took her to the hotel, a journey that would not have lasted more than 15 minutes.

“I left the salon with her, and in the hospital hallway she felt sick, fell and blacked out. The nurses came, they did something to him, because he had suffered a calcium collapse. She recovered a bit, but I was thinking what I would do if the same thing happened to her at the hotel. I took her to the hotel in my car, not the ambulance. On the way, she kept complaining that she was sick, but I told her, “Let it go to bed and you’ll recover!”, Raluca’s husband told us.

Visibly extremely weak, the woman did not get to enter the hotel room.

“When I got to the elevator, there was a couch and he told me to call the ambulance, that she was dying. After 10 minutes, she died,” the man told us about the moment his wife took her last breath.

Raluca died right in her husband’s arms, on a couch in front of the hotel room where they were staying | Photo source: personal archive

“They put handcuffs on me and told me I was under arrest for murder”

While he was mourning his dead wife, Petrea Ciupitu found himself handcuffed by the policemen who came to the scene.

“The rescue came, and an hour later, the police also came. They handcuffed me and told me I was under arrest for murder. At that moment, our 16-year-old girl went to throw herself off the balcony. I told the cops to look at the cameras. They released me and in the evening I went to file a complaint”, the man described to us the worst day of his life.

He also claims that the Turkish doctor who operated on his wife did not speak to him after her death, but that other representatives of the clinic would have blamed him for his wife’s death.

“They told me that she was drugged during the operation and that’s why she died. I drugged her in the salon so she wouldn’t hurt. So if that was the case, why did they operate on her? I contacted two Turkish lawyers. The autopsy took nine months. Attorneys were waiting for the autopsy to determine the cause of death. They did a forensic drug test on him and twice it came back negative, and the third time there were some traces of cocaine. If she was drugged, why didn’t these traces come out in the first two tests? All I want is for people to stop going there,” the man told us.

The doctor could not be reached

Gândul repeatedly tried to get in touch with the specialist in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery Cem Inan Bektas, to express his point of view.

We contacted the clinic both by phone, email and WhatsApp as suggested on the phone. Despite all these efforts, the Turkish doctor did not respond to our requests, moreover, when we called the clinic again, we were told to keep busy.

