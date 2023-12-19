The HyperOS update for Xiaomi phones is also starting in Europe – these devices will be the first to receive it

One of Xiaomi’s recent big throws was when it announced its new Android interface, HyperOS. The interface came with the Xiaomi 14 phones and has already been introduced in China. Now it’s time for global distribution, and the manufacturer has also announced which devices will be the first to receive the updated software.

In the first quarter of 2024, the introduction will begin on nine devices. The models in question are:

  • Xiaomi 13 Ultra
  • Xiaomi 13
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • Xiaomi 13T
  • Xiaomi 13T Pro
  • Redmi Note 12
  • Redmi Note 12S
  • Xiaomi Pad 6
  • Little F5

Owners of HyperOS-eligible smartphones and tablets will receive the new software via OTA, meaning no special tinkering will be required to install it, just hit the Update button on that device when it finally becomes available. At the same time, Xiaomi also drew attention to the fact that the introduction will be phased, meaning that the update time may differ depending on the region and device.

When developing HyperOS, the goal was to create a software ecosystem that can simultaneously drive various home devices, a smartphone, or even a car’s infotainment system. The new interface looks a little different from the retired MIUI. Whether it has become prettier or uglier, everyone will decide for themselves, it is more important that the basis is provided by a faster kernel this time, and the installation of HyperOS takes less time.

Source: GSMArena

