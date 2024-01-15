The idea of ​​merging public media should be much better “sold” to the public / Article

#idea #merging #public #media #sold #public #Article

Annual speeches and annual events

Arnis Krauze: “I have high demands on myself and everyone else around me. And in general, tall people don’t have to prove anything.” This is what the tall and demanding journalist Jānis Domburs has said. Of the more than 80 guests interviewed in the program so far, Jānis seems to be the youngest participant in the “Crossroads of the Age” conversation. Does Jānis Domburs also listen to and analyze the ceremonial speeches of state leaders on New Year’s Eve? Did you listen to what the prime minister and the president said this year?

Jānis Domburs: Yes, I didn’t really try to get into it on New Year’s Eve. I really only heard with one ear that it was going on in the other room. The next day I read the text, I also watched a little video, but basically I read the text… Well, what? I also read some reviewers and can’t say anything new. I think we have such an interesting nation – well, who doesn’t like hands, who doesn’t, but I think we need higher ambitions. I read the president of Estonia, the president of Lithuania, the president of Finland [runas]. Through that prism, yes, there I saw many things that weren’t there and that I thought I should have. Starting with balancing the human things that each other praised here with global, geopolitical things.

Is that what you think of the president’s speech?

In this case, primarily about the president’s speech, yes, but probably in each country the role of the president is different, so it could be mixed in both cases. The second thing that I liked, a bit shorter than all the others, was the speech of the President of Lithuania. It has been 20 years, he emphasized, since the European Union and NATO, because basically it is a question of where we come from and where we are going. From that point of view, I’m not saying it was all bad, there were good things, but I didn’t expect many things.

If we look back at last year and ask what happened in Latvia last year, who are those events, those people, those life situations that come to your mind first?

I could count here that we would talk about events for half of the program. However, the themes through which those events appear come to mind. Furthermore, both events that have occurred and events that have not occurred.

I can mention two things that I thought were worth noting. Speaking of Ukrainian refugees, I tried to search and put them together already a year ago… The number of people working was already doubtfully small compared to those who live on benefits, and compared to Lithuania and Estonia. Now, in December, we got the data from the State Revenue Service (SRS), and those numbers do not convince even more that we fully integrate them as a part of our society. Plus there was another study that shows that they want to stay in Lithuania and Estonia more than in Latvia, they have more jobs than in Latvia. If you ask me for events, this is an anti-event, this is a non-event. I’m also worried about the things that didn’t happen.

The second case is about the epic surrounding the trial, disappearance and disappearance of Leon Rusin [sievietes] murder. We went through what the police say, what the prosecutor says, what the court says. What are its lessons for us? Who has answered for something, who hasn’t? The police have a list of disciplinary punishments, not too severe, and can be evaluated differently. The prosecutor’s office is somehow still trying to get them to forgive me for attestations that should have been there, but were not. The court has written some terrible essay about the fact that there is no coordination, no exchange of information, something else, but wait, it’s the 21st century.

So I have to say that for me those events, well, journalistically… Of course there was an epic with the change of governments, of course there was something else. But if you ask me that, then I wouldn’t blame those events on the change of president, but I would rather blame it on whether our society and country become more responsible in some aspects, as we grow, primitively speaking. So I would not like to highlight such events anymore.

Merging public media

You have been associated with Latvian Television for many years, we are currently speaking on the air of Latvian Radio. This will likely be a year of big changes for both public media if the Saeima votes for a single public media. These discussions have also taken place in your programs for years, and it seems that a whole generation has already grown up, while the discussion about a single media has taken place. How do you look at unified public media and how do you see yourself in it?

There are several things there. I’m looking at it, and I’m not just looking, I’ve been telling people in there for the first half of the year that this idea and this setup needs to be sold much better. In the good sense of the word, it should be sold in the community. Whether it can be sold to politicians, whether they are such good buyers, could be argued about, but in principle, in non-Latvian terms, stakeholders – and we all are steikholders in the world of media in the 21st century – I think it is necessary to tell more clearly that when talking about national culture, starting from cultural heritage and ending with modern things, public media are needed. Because there you can express yourself, there you can develop, there you can show a lot, and

we need a lot more social media, a lot more channels, a lot more platforms.

When it comes to national sports, public media is needed, and so on and so forth. It could work in all sectors – if we are talking about national business, if we are talking about the rule of law. They are needed in context. Not the media for the media, but the media for the balanced development of all sectors and the country.

I think there is a lot left undone. Considering that there is a lot left undone, there is, first of all, a great misunderstanding in society. Second, there is no great pressure in politics. About the pressure in society, I would say… I already said it in one interview, but I will repeat it – this is not about media literacy in that sense, I think it is about democracy literacy or state literacy. Why are these media necessary? Why can’t commercial media be used in a small country with a small market? America is not here, not even England, France, Germany. It is not possible. Well, it can, but I deeply doubt, especially, whether it is still possible in the post-Soviet society. Then, in the background of all this, there are the employees of Latvian Radio and Latvian Television, who, and I also understand this, are cringing.

Let’s stay with Latvian Radio. It’s no secret that the TV people have been much more adventurous in all these talks towards a merger.

Well I do not know.

But radio people have been more cautious. Do you understand this skepticism?

I understand, of course. It’s not like on TV, as far as I’ve been talking, everyone is clapping their hands and breaking chairs with joy. No, but I think the story is common. Can combine badly and can combine well. Can create added value and can create from two defections one much greater defection than one plus one.

I think the big story is, of course, like the old joke in Soviet times: you pretend to work, we pretend to pay. It’s similar here: We won’t give you more money because you’re bad at work; you give us more money, then we will work better… Such a conversation will, of course, go round and round. Until it is somehow elevated by some leadership to another level, we can always understand everyone, we will always have a hundred risks, and they certainly are. I think you can raise another bar there, and it’s in the context of what you’re asking me about what I see, what kind of place I see there.

I see a place in internal creative disputes, which I think is a big thing. I really liked that one of the most modern buildings was built at one time in Gothenburg, ten or more years ago. In general, the radio has one building, the television is the other building, and the cafe is shared upstairs. Then they laughed to themselves – that’s where we hang out too. But, of course, there are optimized things, there are archives together, there are technologies together, there are some other things together. Because there I see that synergy is possible, but of course that synergy is possible A) with investments; B) with good managers, not so “good” that they just formally do it, but really; and C) with the mentioned stakeholder good pressure for us to go forward, for us to have that public order really public.

Would you also be ready to get involved in this unified media at which administrative levels? It seems that you have once been on Latvian Television in such works as well.

Yes, after that they adopted that law and stated that higher education is needed at administrative levels. No, of course, you can like it or not, my experience is so big and wide and varied that if someone needs advice from me, at any time of the day. Of course I would be ready if that conversation happened. I don’t think that conversation is happening all the way.

Trust in the media

Looking at the media more broadly and public trust in the media, what I see in recent years in these ratings, which people in Latvia trust in recent years, the trust in the media is falling every year. If ten years ago the media was next to the armed forces, next to the church, now that section is already approaching the parties, the government, the Saeima. Why is that?

This is related to the previous question, I think, because you can’t… Well, I’m not a fan of making good art on an empty stomach. You can’t attract and keep strong people in the industry if, well, we’re somehow holding on. I don’t know what kind of fights you’ve had over salaries, why you have to work in several media, but let’s be real. That’s what I’ve been spinning all these 30 years. If we don’t have full-fledged capitalism in the field of media, if we continue to have a situation where as soon as someone gets tired, he can go to public relations, to a relatively calmer life for more money… Well, you can’t expect that without strong enough competition and without strong enough people attractions, including not only from journalism, they can be lawyers, political scientists, philosophers who have sat here for you and in all programs – people with all kinds of education and all kinds of life experiences. Then those media can be the ones that are reliable.

Well, of course, the second thing that I will add, next to those very anonymous media trust ratings, is trust in people as well. You and I are both on that list. So trust the people who are on TV. This is the business of television stars. It is all over the world.

[Sabiedrība] don’t trust an abstract channel, trust a channel that has figures that people look at and trust that they’ve done their homework.

For them [sabiedrībai] like to watch because they talk about the thing or ask questions about the thing and then something can build there.

I asked political scientist Vita Matís what her explanation for this drop in trust was, and she gave two examples. One is that in recent years, politicians have launched such campaigns against a media or journalist if they do not like some publications or articles. The second is that sometimes people do not really distinguish between a journalist who pretends to be a journalist but who is very far from professional criteria. Now, on social media, a lot of people pretend to be or give the impression that they are journalists. Then people are confused about who is and who is not.

That’s what I said before, that’s the literacy of democracy. You need to understand the functions of the media in the country. Not media literacy, how to check the facts, but in general, what is it, why are they invented. why is the court invented, why is the media invented, how did they come about, what good did they do in life. So, it is difficult for me to judge about those politicians, whether the politicians who are trusted even less, whether their actions around them are doing something.

Maybe it does, yes, but I think the big thing is what I said before, that it’s about their resources, about their environment. Several years ago I already formulated the setting that

social media is the only one that can be an incubator in such a small market. Talent incubator.

There is a concept here that it is not necessary to create management, so that you can write in excels and pay everyone shitty salaries, but you need to create talent management. Talent management means developing talents, retaining talents, not losing talents and so on. Well, show me how much talent management we have here.

In your more than 30 years in journalism, you have, of course, also experienced changes in media consumption habits, the decline of the printed press. If I look at the ratings, I see that currently, people under the age of 30 no longer watch linear, classic television. The era of social media – how has Jānis Domburs fit into it?

First of all, I will clarify that it is not the case that you do not watch completely, one hundred percent. A small percentage is watching.

I watched the newscasts and they have a very small “under 30” section.

Yes, for me, of course, very… Ok, social networks have barely started the previous “What’s happening in Latvia?” term, it was the second half of the zero years. After that, I had all the ups and downs that I had, but, of course, working at “Delfos”, who do all their work on the Internet and networks, helped me a lot. Of course, I think that it wasn’t me who fit in there, I was successfully included. Personally, I will not expand anything with my couple of accounts on two networks, because I believe that it is not necessary to do it through my private… Well, the program has accounts. If more people were provided, it could work on all the networks, but it does not have the human resource. Well, it’s hard for me to say how I fit in.

“TikTok” tu esi?

No, I’m not TikTok, neither is the show. I’d like the show to be on TikTok, I’d like the show to be on Instagram stories, I would like the program to be on “Youtube”, but if you have a situation where you were promised at the beginning that three people would be provided – producers and editors, who do everything, are responsible not only for the content, but also for such things, but now you have two, it’s quite difficult to do it all. But I would like to, without a doubt I would like to. So I’m a passive viewer, I’m an observer, I follow everything that happens in those networks, but have I included in that understanding, probably not. Am I finally at zero – no.