The Ideal Planet – Weather (Part 3)

The Ideal Planet – Weather (Part 3)

American entertainment program 55 minutes, 2021

Weather controls the distribution of fresh water on our planet, which is vital for living things, no matter where they live. From the driest deserts to the lushest rainforests, the extremely different amounts of rainfall have resulted in the development of an incredible variety of living things. In the episode, we learn how individuals of different species in many parts of the world entrust their lives to regularly recurring weather phenomena, and what dangers global warming entails, which reshapes and makes millennial weather patterns unpredictable.

Weather controls the distribution of freshwater on our planet, which in turn shapes animal life around the world, and the diversity of species and habitats increases dramatically.

