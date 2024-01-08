The IDF reported attacks against Hezbollah in Lebanon

#IDF #reported #attacks #Hezbollah #Lebanon

Israeli soldiers firing in the direction of Lebanon in the Northern Galilee along the Israeli border, one of them has the leader of Hezbollah in the crosshairs on his back – Photo: Jalaa Marey / AFP

A high-ranking Hezbollah commander was killed in an airstrike against a car in Lebanon, the BBC reports citing several sources. The vehicle of Visszam Tavil and a fighter traveling with him was hit near the Lebanese village of Majdal Selm, after which Hezbollah soon confirmed the news of Tavil’s death.

In connection with the incident, the British daily recalled that the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah, had previously warned Israel not to launch a full-scale war against Lebanon.

In an interview published in the Sunday edition of the Wall Street Journal, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel is not afraid to fight the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization. As he explained, his country is fighting an axis, not a single enemy, and Iran is building military power around Israel to use it.

For security reasons, the World Health Organization was forced to cancel a mission to deliver medical equipment to the northern part of Gaza on Sunday after it did not receive security guarantees. It was the fourth time since December 26 that the WHO had to cancel a planned mission to bring urgent medical supplies to al-Awda hospital and a central pharmacy in northern Gaza.

“Heavy bombardment, restrictions on movement and disrupted communications make regular and safe delivery of medical supplies throughout Gaza, especially in the north, almost impossible,” the WHO wrote on X. According to the WHO, the shipment planned for Sunday was intended to maintain the operation of five hospitals in the northern part. (Times of Israel)

Israel’s armed forces will soon move from what the IDF calls the “intensive maneuvering phase of the war” to “different types of special operations,” Defense Minister Joáv Galant told the Wall Street Journal. Galant said they are close to the next phase in the north, including Gaza City.

On Saturday, the IDF said it had completed the elimination of Hamas “military cadres” in the northern Gaza Strip. Heavy fighting continues in central and southern Gaza. (Times of Israel)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared on Sunday that the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza – or more precisely, the intention to do so – is “directly, officially and unequivocally” not Israel’s position. Herzog told NBC that this was “absolutely not” the position of the “Israeli government, the Israeli parliament or the Israeli public,” but added, “In a society where freedom of speech is at the core of our national DNA, people can say , what they want”.

Herzog also spoke of Israel’s determination to destroy Hamas’ terrorist activities. (CNN)

Dósa D. Bálint, a former Fradi and Tatai AC handball player, is serving in the Israeli army. He moved to the country in 2021 and immediately decided to join the army. The former athlete’s military career began with 12 months of extremely tough parachute training, even though he had never previously considered jumping out of planes. Dósa A and his companions arrived in Gaza on November 4, and later they were transferred to another area. Dósa has since been injured during a deployment, we wrote more about it here.

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken is on his fourth Middle East tour since the October 7 attack by Hamas, visiting the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia on Monday. He will then travel to Israel, where he will hold talks on Tuesday. Before leaving Doha, Blinken held a press conference where he said, among other things, that the Palestinians cannot and must not be forced to leave Gaza. His reaction came to the voices of Israel, according to which the above would be desirable. Blinken also warned that the Israel-Gaza war could spread to the entire region without coordinated peace efforts. (Guardians)

According to the IDF, Israeli forces carried out several airstrikes overnight against Hezbollah sites in Lebanon. Among the targets hit by the fighter jets were a military camp in the town of Marwahin, as well as a rocket launcher and other infrastructure in Ayta ash-Shab, the IDF said.

The IDF said a drone strike was also carried out on a rocket launcher used to carry out the attack, and a combat helicopter hit an area from which an anti-tank rocket had been fired into northern Israel. (Times of Israel)

Six killed in Israeli airstrike in Jenin, West Bank, according to Palestinian health ministry;

According to the Israeli army, the infrastructure of Hamas in the northern part of Gaza has been destroyed, but the Israeli offensive in Gaza may still drag on for another year;

Unknown hackers hacked anti-Hezbollah messages onto Beirut airport displays;

Several aid organizations were forced to leave a Palestinian hospital due to Israeli bombardment;

An Israeli military base was also hit by Hezbollah rockets.

