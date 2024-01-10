The IFM pays tribute to Ndrematoa

The IFM is currently presenting certain works by Ndrematoa until January 31

An exhibition in tribute to Ndrematoa is organized at the IFM Analakely. It retraces the path traveled by this great Malagasy cartoonist.

Currently, the French Institute of Madagascar (IFM) is paying tribute to Dieudonné Rakotonomenjanahary known as Ndrematoa, a cartoonist, who died on November 11, 2023 at the age of 67. This recognition is reflected in a discreet exhibition of his archives and his drawings, to be discovered until January 31 at the Analakely media library. At the heart of this exhibition are nine books that capture the very essence of his art.

Iconic works such as “Adventures in the Indian Ocean”, “La porte du Sud”, “Polifika”, “Commissaire Kouamé”, and many others, bear witness to his artistic genius. Notable collaborations with figures such as Émile Bravo, Alexandre Astier, Steven Dupré, Ana Penyas, Sabien Clement, Mieke Versyp, Linnea Sterte, and even an immersion in the musical universe with Jimi Hendrix’s “Kiss The Sky” have also marked his journey. “From his first charcoal pencil strokes when he was a child, at the Angoulême Festival, Ndrematoa, retired from the IFM for which he had worked for nearly 30 years, traced his path with discreet gentleness. Her drawings, imbued with the living soul of Madagascar, have been silent witnesses to the evolution of her country, capturing smiles and realities in a ballet of complex lines, as funny as they are corrosive,” underlines the head of the IFM.

Ambassador

Ndrematoa presented his best caricatures and won the first comics competition organized by the Albert Camus Cultural Center (CCAC) in 1984 which is the current IFM, thus paving the way for his participation in the 13th edition of the famous Angoulême Festival the next year.

“At the time, I met Ndrematoa once a month every Thursday at the CCAC for the organization of the Gasy Bulle Festival intended for Malagasy comic artists. We shared exhibitions in 2008, 2009, 2010. Ndrematoa has a unique style on comics which is very special,” recalls artist AIRJP Tagman. From the age of six, Ndrematoa began drawing with a piece of charcoal, revealing his self-taught talent over the years.

Caricaturist for the daily Atrika and the weekly Vaovao in the 1980s, he brilliantly represented Madagascar in various festivals dedicated to this art. “Since my childhood, I was a fan of his newspaper strips, especially about humorous characters, but he didn’t give it a name. As a cartoonist, we have met often at CCAC since 2003. I discovered his simplicity and his unique sense of humor that I had seen in the newspapers of my childhood. We were editors of the Festival Des Bulles dans l’Océan in Reunion. He told me everything about his journey to motivate me. We invited him to Paris in 2021 for the SO BD Festival for an artistic testimony, him and I,” testifies comic artist William Rasoanaivo known as Pov.

Nicole Rafalimananjara