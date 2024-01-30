THE IFRANE SKI CLUB ORGANIZES A DAY OF CLIMBING ON THE CLIFFS OF THE “LIMBERS’ PARADISE LOST”; TAGHIA

#IFRANE #SKI #CLUB #ORGANIZES #DAY #CLIMBING #CLIFFS #LIMBERS #PARADISE #LOST #TAGHIA

Mohammed Drihem

The lost paradise of climbers: Taghia; falling under the territorial collectivity of Zaouïat Ahansal in the Province of Azilal; was there with the organization of a Climbing Day organized by the technical commission for hiking and climbing of the Ski Club Ifrane.

Indeed ; the “Isfoli” cliff located at the foot of the “Isfola” Vertical in the Village of Taghia welcomed last Saturday January 27, 2024; around ten young climbers from the village, members of the Ski Club Ifrane and aged 12 to 18 years old, who took part in this climbing day organized by the SCI in order to revalidate the levels of each athlete and assess progress and performance of each one.

Organized under the supervision of Ahmed Faryadi, president of the SCI Hiking and Climbing Commission; This very successful day was supervised by Club Monitors Mohammed Amil and Youssef Outaleb.

Well known for its rich sporting record of 88 years of existence in the world of Alpine Skiing in Morocco since created in 1936 and for these champions of the discipline who have marked the history of Alpine Skiing in our Country, the Ski Club Ifrane n He took his first steps in the practice of Climbing Sport only in 2015 when he won the Climbing Throne Cup organized by the FRMSSM in the Natural Climbing Site (SNE) on Saturday and Sunday 01 and 02 August 2015 in ARMED in the Imlil region of the El Haouz Province.

Since this date, the climbers of the Ski Club Ifrane have never ceased to shine brightly in various climbing competitions organized either by the FRMSSM or by Clubs affiliated with it, including and among other sporting events: The championship of Morocco and the Throne Cup in 2017, the CCC Club Cups and the CAFC in 2018 and 2019 and the Friendship Cup organized by the CAFC in Casablanca in 2022.

In this same framework of sporting activity, the Ski Club Ifrane had organized and participated in several initiation and improvement courses in climbing both on Natural Climbing Sites (SNE) in Ifrane and on the Artificial Site of Climbing (SAE) of the French Alpine Club of Casablanca (CAFC).

Also, the Ski Club Ifrane had equipped several climbing routes in SNE in Boujirhirh in the Ifrane Region before creating and equipping its climbing school in the Mur Jbel Ayder in Michlifen with six routes. of climbing near the Club’s mountain chalet including two routes of Level 4 and 5, two routes of level 6A, one route of level 6B and a 6th route of level 7B.