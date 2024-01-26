The Ikea chair that takes up no space and costs less than 20 euros – Tuxboard

#Ikea #chair #takes #space #costs #euros #Tuxboard

Ikea has put on sale a chair that can be stored anywhere and which costs less than 15 euros. She is perfect in every way!

Ikea does not hesitate to put on sale products that are more useful than others for the home. And the least we can say is that the firm always has the furniture you need for small homes.

Ikea thinks about small homes

In its catalog, Ikea has decided to put on sale a chair of the NISSE model which has everything to please. It is made of steel and plastic and can fold in just a few seconds.

So you can store it in a small space. The brand’s chair is a good choice for people who live in small apartments and have guests at home very often.

And for good reason, it is a product that is comfortable and durable over time. As said before, it is a product that has a lightweight and compact design. You can therefore store it wherever you want when not in use.

Ikea has also specified that the shape of the back and seat of the chair offers great seating comfort. Additionally, you can hang the chair on a hook on the wall to save space. A perfect solution if you have a small home.

The firm also indicated: “Plastic parts are recyclable, if you have a waste sorting system locally.” Moreover, it is a product that is very easy to maintain.

The perfect product for consumers

To care for your chair, you will just need to clean it with soapy water. Additionally, you can finish by wiping with a dry cloth. She can support a maximum weight of 100 kg.

This chair has a width of 45 cm, a depth of 47 cm and a height of 76 cm. Ikea also said on this piece of furniture: “Folding chairs allow you to always have extra seats for your guests”.

Before also adding: “Once they are gone, all you have to do is fold them and store them behind the door or under the bed. You can even hang on the wall to save even more space« .

Please note that this chair put on sale by Ikea has obtained a very good rating from customers. And for good reason, they noticed that this piece of furniture was perfect in every way.

It is for this reason that this product of the firm has obtained a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5. Nearly 234 consumers gave their opinion on this chair which you can find in black.

A chair for less than 15 euros

Ikea customers said: “Good value for money. Not intended for sitting for hours. The ultimate side chairs. », “Nice chair, comfortable and light. », « Robust and comfortable. The seat is very pleasant.”

Others also added: “Perfect. Exactly what i wanted! », “Good design, good quality, I recommend. », “Not bulky, and practical when you have guests. », “Chair which does not take up too much space and which unfolds very quickly and simply”.

One thing is certain, it is a product that has been unanimously appreciated by customers. The latter nevertheless clarified that it was a recovery chair. It is therefore not ultra-comfortable for long hours.

In addition, its price will not fail to seduce you. And for good reason, you will need to spend the small sum of 14.99 euros. You can find it on the brand’s website or in Ikea stores.

