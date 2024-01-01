The images of how the 7.5 earthquake in Japan was experienced

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake shook western Japan during the early hours of Monday, January 1, prompting a tsunami warning in the Asian country. For its part, the Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Navy (SHOA) ruled out the possibility of a tsunami hitting the Chilean coasts.

According to what was reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake had its epicenter 42 kilometers northeast of Anamizu, a town located in Ishikawa prefecture.

The earthquake was recorded at 4:10 p.m. in Japanese territory, so many residents were surprised in the midst of daily activities.

After the earthquake, a series of aftershocks have been recorded in the area, among which one of magnitude 6.2 stands out. In parallel, as a result of the alert, thousands of residents of the west coast have had to evacuate their homes.

As reported by NHK, the earthquake caused waves of around one meter in parts of the Sea of ​​Japan coast and a larger wave was expected. In fact, preliminarily, waves with heights of 3 meters were planned for different localities and prefectures.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called on residents, stating that they should remain alert “in the face of possible new earthquakes” and urged those living in areas where tsunamis were expected to evacuate “as soon as possible.”

