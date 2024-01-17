the IMF is working to realize the Marrakech “Call for Action”

#IMF #working #realize #Marrakech #Call #Action

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is called upon to progress more quickly towards more inclusive growth driven in particular by the private sector, it is indicated at the end of a seminar organized in the framework for monitoring the “Call for Action” launched during the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank held last October in Marrakech.

“The region must continue to move faster towards stronger, more inclusive and private sector-led growth, and generate more opportunities for all, including young people, women, vulnerable groups and new entrepreneurs” , underlines the declaration published at the end of this meeting which took place in Cairo.

In its press release published in Washington, the international financial institution specifies that the event focused on inclusive growth, as part of the follow-up to the Marrakech call for action on political priorities aimed at strengthening resilience and support economic transformation in the MENA region.

Emphasis was placed on the importance of promoting inclusive and sustainable growth and building a new social contract to bridge the gap between the growth models of the past and the growth drivers of the future, the statement said.

For the IMF, the “Call for Action” as presented in Marrakech is structured around five pillars: promoting a more dynamic private sector, reforming social protection systems, offering opportunities to young people, eliminating obstacles to the participation of women in economic life and taking advantage of technology and green investments as engines of growth and job creation.

Also Read:  An orphanage student who has not reached the age of criminal responsibility stabbed a peer during a conflict in Jurmala

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

US attacks Yemen’s Houthis again, tensions in the Red Sea are getting hotter
US attacks Yemen’s Houthis again, tensions in the Red Sea are getting hotter
Posted on
Yet new student housing near Uilenstede is under the Schiphol flight path
Yet new student housing near Uilenstede is under the Schiphol flight path
Posted on
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE test: Get ready, the price drop is here! – Chapter 20
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super FE test: Get ready, the price drop is here! – Chapter 20
Posted on
the IMF is working to realize the Marrakech “Call for Action”
the IMF is working to realize the Marrakech “Call for Action”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News